Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale under $700K
We scoured the market this week to find beautiful homes at a reasonable price point.
1843 S St. SE - $430,000
Why we love it: This three-story brick home features ample natural light, a cute front porch, and sits on a tree-lined street.
- Neighborhood: Fairlawn
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,335 square feet
- Listed by: Justin Paulhamus at 4J Real Estate
- Features: Finished basement, hardwood floors, backyard
432 Burbank St. SE - $439,000
Why we love it: The recently renovated home is well-located, with lots of natural light and a beautiful kitchen.
- Neighborhood: Fort Dupont Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,258 square feet
- Listed by: Carlos Evans at Compass
- Features: Stainless steel appliances, easy access to Metro, hardwood floors
2613 Saint Marys View Rd., Accokeek - $450,000
Why we love it: The colonial Prince George's County home has a large eat-in kitchen and plenty of space to entertain.
- Neighborhood: The Preserve at Piscataway
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,028 square feet
- Listed by: Hazel Shakur at Redfin
- Features: Two-car detached garage, open floor plan, multiple community amenities, including a pool
1700 14th St. S, Arlington - $674,900
Why we love it: The living room fireplace makes this home feel warm and inviting.
- Neighborhood: Southgate
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,768 square feet
- Listed by: Jason Cheperdak at Samson Properties
- Features: Great location, hardwood floors, recently replaced roof
7722 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park - 685,000
Why we love it: The charming bungalow has a large front porch and vintage design touches, such as glass doorknobs.
- Neighborhood: Takoma Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,320 square feet
- Listed by: Dan Metcalf at Long & Foster
- Features: Arched entryways, wood doors and floors, renovated kitchen with gas range
