Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale under $700K

We scoured the market this week to find beautiful homes at a reasonable price point.

Why we love it: This three-story brick home features ample natural light, a cute front porch, and sits on a tree-lined street.

Neighborhood: Fairlawn

Fairlawn Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,335 square feet

Justin Paulhamus at 4J Real Estate Features: Finished basement, hardwood floors, backyard

1843 S St SE. Photo: Welsh interiors

Why we love it: The recently renovated home is well-located, with lots of natural light and a beautiful kitchen.

Neighborhood: Fort Dupont Park

Fort Dupont Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,258 square feet

Carlos Evans at Compass Features: Stainless steel appliances, easy access to Metro, hardwood floors

432 Burbank St. SE. Photo: HomeVisit

Why we love it: The colonial Prince George's County home has a large eat-in kitchen and plenty of space to entertain.

Neighborhood: The Preserve at Piscataway

The Preserve at Piscataway Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,028 square feet

Hazel Shakur at Redfin Features: Two-car detached garage, open floor plan, multiple community amenities, including a pool

Why we love it: The living room fireplace makes this home feel warm and inviting.

Neighborhood: Southgate

Southgate Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,768 square feet

Jason Cheperdak at Samson Properties Features: Great location, hardwood floors, recently replaced roof

1700 14th St. S. Photo: HD Bros

Why we love it: The charming bungalow has a large front porch and vintage design touches, such as glass doorknobs.

Neighborhood: Takoma Park

Takoma Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,320 square feet

Dan Metcalf at Long & Foster Features: Arched entryways, wood doors and floors, renovated kitchen with gas range

7722 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park. Photo: Real Tour