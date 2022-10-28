2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale under $700K

Paige Hopkins
The living room at 1843 S St SE.

1843 S St. SE. Photo: Welsh Interiors

We scoured the market this week to find beautiful homes at a reasonable price point.

1843 S St. SE - $430,000

Why we love it: This three-story brick home features ample natural light, a cute front porch, and sits on a tree-lined street.

  • Neighborhood: Fairlawn
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,335 square feet
  • Listed by: Justin Paulhamus at 4J Real Estate
  • Features: Finished basement, hardwood floors, backyard
The kitchen at 1843 S St SE.
1843 S St SE. Photo: Welsh interiors
432 Burbank St. SE - $439,000

Why we love it: The recently renovated home is well-located, with lots of natural light and a beautiful kitchen.

  • Neighborhood: Fort Dupont Park
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,258 square feet
  • Listed by: Carlos Evans at Compass
  • Features: Stainless steel appliances, easy access to Metro, hardwood floors
The exterior of 432 Burbank St. SE.
432 Burbank St. SE. Photo: HomeVisit
2613 Saint Marys View Rd., Accokeek - $450,000

Why we love it: The colonial Prince George's County home has a large eat-in kitchen and plenty of space to entertain.

  • Neighborhood: The Preserve at Piscataway
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,028 square feet
  • Listed by: Hazel Shakur at Redfin
  • Features: Two-car detached garage, open floor plan, multiple community amenities, including a pool
1700 14th St. S, Arlington - $674,900

Why we love it: The living room fireplace makes this home feel warm and inviting.

  • Neighborhood: Southgate
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,768 square feet
  • Listed by: Jason Cheperdak at Samson Properties
  • Features: Great location, hardwood floors, recently replaced roof
The living room at 1700 14th St S.
1700 14th St. S. Photo: HD Bros
A bathroom inside 1700 14th St S.
1700 14th St S. Photo: HD Bros
7722 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park - 685,000

Why we love it: The charming bungalow has a large front porch and vintage design touches, such as glass doorknobs.

  • Neighborhood: Takoma Park
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,320 square feet
  • Listed by: Dan Metcalf at Long & Foster
  • Features: Arched entryways, wood doors and floors, renovated kitchen with gas range
The outside of 7722 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park.
7722 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park. Photo: Real Tour
The living room at 7722 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park.
7722 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park. Photo: Real Tour
