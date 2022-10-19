5 Easy (and D.C.-centric) Halloween costume ideas

The red fox spotted near the Capitol back in April. Michael Macagnone/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

In honor of spooky season we’ve compiled a list of D.C.-centric costumes that you can throw together at the last minute.

🐀 A Popeyes rat – The gross viral video showing a group of rats climbing the walls at a now-closed Southeast Popeyes had D.C. in a chokehold for quite some time.

The costume: Rat ears (could be made out of cardboard), whiskers drawn with paint or eyeliner, and a box of Popeyes chicken.

🚇 A 7000 series train – We’re all desperate for the shiny Metro trains to come back and bring shorter wait times with them.

The costume: Stick a wanted sign featuring a 7000-series train to a t-shirt (or draw one).

🎼 Lizzo’s historic flute moment – Just last month the pop star (and classically trained flutist) wowed fans by playing a few notes on James Madison’s crystal flute at her D.C. show.

The costume: Wear a sparkly leotard with boots and hold a flute (or bedazzle a $1.25 recorder).

🏊🏻‍♀️ Lorde's dip in the Potomac – In August the singer admitted to swimming in the Potomac before her show at The Anthem.

The costume: Hold a microphone (easily created using a paper towel roll) and wear a swimsuit. Bonus points if you add a blonde wig.

🦊 The Capitol Hill fox – The cute, but rabid, creature scared journalists, staffers, and lawmakers on the Hill for a day or so before being captured and euthanized.

The costume: Fox ears, (also easily created using cardboard or paper), a nose and whiskers drawn using eyeliner or paint, and a tail of some sort.

To take it a step further ... you could also be the fox that killed 25 flamingos at the zoo in May ... we'll let you conceptualize your own costumes for that.

Did we miss any clever D.C. costumes? Email us your best ideas and we'll update the list and give you a shoutout.