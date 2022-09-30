Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $479k
This week's hot homes roundup features five roomy properties between $479,900 and $5.49 million.
240 M St. SW, Unit E501 - $479,900
Why we love it: This spacious condo is a block away from the water and close to The Wharf, Nats Park, Audi Field, and the Navy Yard.
- Neighborhood: Southwest Waterfront
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,133 square feet
- Listed by: Andy Peers at Compass
- Features: Community pool, covered balcony, hardwood flooring.
4207 28th St. - $549,000
Why we love it: This bungalow includes a spacious backyard deck and a guest suite with a second kitchen, making it ideal for hosting visitors.
- Neighborhood: Mount Rainier
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,340 square feet
- Listed by: Brian Evans at Redfin
- Features: Fully finished basement, garage, hardwood flooring.
2881 Lowen Valley Rd. - $849,900
Why we love it: This recently built four-level townhouse is packed with a two-car garage, a fully finished basement, and a spacious enclosed balcony.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,639 square feet
- Listed by: Ahmad Ayub at Redfin
- Features: Hardwood flooring, central A/C, stainless steel appliances.
1715 15th St. NW, #5 - $1.05 million
Why we love it: A part of The Chapel at Bishop’s Gate, this renovated condo features 30-foot vaulted ceilings, lead-framed stained-glass windows, spa-style bathrooms, and spiral staircases.
- Neighborhood: Logan Circle
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,117 square feet
- Listed by: The Gary & Michael Team
- Features: Fireplace, cathedral ceilings, central A/C, garage.
3520 Edmunds St. NW - $5.49 million
Why we love it: This massive estate is packed with amenities, including three fireplaces, a swimming pool, a covered back patio, a wine cellar, and more.
- Neighborhood: Observatory Circle
- Specs: 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 7,113 square feet
- Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
- Features: Two-car garage, hardwood flooring, fenced-in backyard.
