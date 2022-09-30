Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $479k

This week's hot homes roundup features five roomy properties between $479,900 and $5.49 million.

Why we love it: This spacious condo is a block away from the water and close to The Wharf, Nats Park, Audi Field, and the Navy Yard.

Neighborhood: Southwest Waterfront

Southwest Waterfront Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,133 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,133 square feet Listed by: Andy Peers at Compass

Andy Peers at Compass Features: Community pool, covered balcony, hardwood flooring.

Photo: courtesy of Andy Peers

Photo: courtesy of Andy Peers

Why we love it: This bungalow includes a spacious backyard deck and a guest suite with a second kitchen, making it ideal for hosting visitors.

Neighborhood: Mount Rainier

Mount Rainier Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,340 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,340 square feet Listed by: Brian Evans at Redfin

Brian Evans at Redfin Features: Fully finished basement, garage, hardwood flooring.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This recently built four-level townhouse is packed with a two-car garage, a fully finished basement, and a spacious enclosed balcony.

Neighborhood: Alexandria

Alexandria Specs: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,639 square feet

3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,639 square feet Listed by: Ahmad Ayub at Redfin

Ahmad Ayub at Redfin Features: Hardwood flooring, central A/C, stainless steel appliances.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: A part of The Chapel at Bishop’s Gate, this renovated condo features 30-foot vaulted ceilings, lead-framed stained-glass windows, spa-style bathrooms, and spiral staircases.

Neighborhood: Logan Circle

Logan Circle Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,117 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,117 square feet Listed by: The Gary & Michael Team

The Gary & Michael Team Features: Fireplace, cathedral ceilings, central A/C, garage.

Photo: HomeVisit

Photo: HomeVisit

Why we love it: This massive estate is packed with amenities, including three fireplaces, a swimming pool, a covered back patio, a wine cellar, and more.

Neighborhood: Observatory Circle

Observatory Circle Specs: 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 7,113 square feet

7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 7,113 square feet Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties. Features: Two-car garage, hardwood flooring, fenced-in backyard.

Photo: Constance Gauthier

Photo: Constance Gauthier