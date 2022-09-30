2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $479k

Maxwell Millington
1715 15th St. NW, #5 Photo: HomeVisit

This week's hot homes roundup features five roomy properties between $479,900 and $5.49 million.

240 M St. SW, Unit E501 - $479,900

Why we love it: This spacious condo is a block away from the water and close to The Wharf, Nats Park, Audi Field, and the Navy Yard.

  • Neighborhood: Southwest Waterfront
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,133 square feet
  • Listed by: Andy Peers at Compass
  • Features: Community pool, covered balcony, hardwood flooring.
Photo: courtesy of Andy Peers
Photo: courtesy of Andy Peers
4207 28th St. - $549,000

Why we love it: This bungalow includes a spacious backyard deck and a guest suite with a second kitchen, making it ideal for hosting visitors.

  • Neighborhood: Mount Rainier
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,340 square feet
  • Listed by: Brian Evans at Redfin
  • Features: Fully finished basement, garage, hardwood flooring.
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
2881 Lowen Valley Rd. - $849,900

Why we love it: This recently built four-level townhouse is packed with a two-car garage, a fully finished basement, and a spacious enclosed balcony.

  • Neighborhood: Alexandria
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,639 square feet
  • Listed by: Ahmad Ayub at Redfin
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, central A/C, stainless steel appliances.
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
1715 15th St. NW, #5 - $1.05 million

Why we love it: A part of The Chapel at Bishop’s Gate, this renovated condo features 30-foot vaulted ceilings, lead-framed stained-glass windows, spa-style bathrooms, and spiral staircases.

  • Neighborhood: Logan Circle
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,117 square feet
  • Listed by: The Gary & Michael Team
  • Features: Fireplace, cathedral ceilings, central A/C, garage.
Photo: HomeVisit
Photo: HomeVisit
3520 Edmunds St. NW - $5.49 million

Why we love it: This massive estate is packed with amenities, including three fireplaces, a swimming pool, a covered back patio, a wine cellar, and more.

  • Neighborhood: Observatory Circle
  • Specs: 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 7,113 square feet
  • Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
  • Features: Two-car garage, hardwood flooring, fenced-in backyard.
Photo: Constance Gauthier
Photo: Constance Gauthier
Photo: Constance Gauthier
