Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $639k
This week's hot homes roundup features five family-friendly properties between $639,990 and $3.99 million.
8302 Woodmont Ave. #402 - $639,990
Why we love it: This condo is conveniently located across the street from a Harris Teeter and Starbucks and is just steps away from the Battery Lane Urban Park and the Bethesda Trolley Trail.
- Neighborhood: Bethesda
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 784 square feet
- Listed by: Delilah Dane at Redfin
- Features: Garage parking, hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer.
4449 S. Dakota Ave. NE - $889,000
Why we love it: This single-family home features a fully finished walkout basement, complete with a full bathroom and kitchenette.
- Neighborhood: North Michigan Park
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,131 square feet
- Listed by: Chelsea Traylor at Redfin
- Features: Two-car garage, fenced-in backyard, hardwood flooring
3411 3rd St. N. - $1.32 million
Why we love it: This single-family colonial boasts a partially finished basement/multi-purpose room with recessed lighting and a fireplace.
- Neighborhood: Arlington
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,527 square feet
- Listed by: Patricia Ammann at Redfin
- Features: Two fireplaces, central A/C, one-car garage
4215 49th St. NW - $1.79 million
Why we love it: Residents of this single-family detached home will have a simple commute to downtown D.C., Bethesda, and Northern Virginia and a short walk to Spring Valley shopping, dining, and the Metro.
- Neighborhood: Spring Valley
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,437 square feet
- Listed by: Chelsea Traylor at Redfin
- Features: One-car garage, hardwood flooring, fireplace, fully finished basement
4332 Garfield St. NW - $3.99 million
Why we love it: This spacious colonial comes with a private backyard and garden.
- Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 4,800 square feet
- Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
- Features: Two fireplaces, fenced-in backyard, white oak hardwood flooring.
