Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $639k

This week's hot homes roundup features five family-friendly properties between $639,990 and $3.99 million.

Why we love it: This condo is conveniently located across the street from a Harris Teeter and Starbucks and is just steps away from the Battery Lane Urban Park and the Bethesda Trolley Trail.

Neighborhood: Bethesda

Bethesda Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 784 square feet

Listed by: Delilah Dane at Redfin

Delilah Dane at Redfin Features: Garage parking, hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This single-family home features a fully finished walkout basement, complete with a full bathroom and kitchenette.

Neighborhood: North Michigan Park

North Michigan Park Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,131 square feet

Listed by: Chelsea Traylor at Redfin

Chelsea Traylor at Redfin Features: Two-car garage, fenced-in backyard, hardwood flooring

Why we love it: This single-family colonial boasts a partially finished basement/multi-purpose room with recessed lighting and a fireplace.

Neighborhood: Arlington

Arlington Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,527 square feet

Listed by: Patricia Ammann at Redfin

Patricia Ammann at Redfin Features: Two fireplaces, central A/C, one-car garage

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: Residents of this single-family detached home will have a simple commute to downtown D.C., Bethesda, and Northern Virginia and a short walk to Spring Valley shopping, dining, and the Metro.

Neighborhood: Spring Valley

Spring Valley Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,437 square feet

Listed by: Chelsea Traylor at Redfin

Chelsea Traylor at Redfin Features: One-car garage, hardwood flooring, fireplace, fully finished basement

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This spacious colonial comes with a private backyard and garden.

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Wesley Heights Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 4,800 square feet

Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties. Features: Two fireplaces, fenced-in backyard, white oak hardwood flooring.

Photo: Constance Gauthier

Photo: Constance Gauthier