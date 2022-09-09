Commanders game day: Where to tailgate, park, and more

Football is back and we’ve got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.

Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.

Key home games

1. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 3

Don’t miss this Carson Wentz revenge game.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1pm

2. Green Bay Packers, Week 7

We’re not saying this will be Aaron Rodgers’ last season in the NFL, but the reigning MVP has flirted with the idea of retiring, so we’re putting this game on our list, just in case.

Details: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1pm

Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

3. Cleveland Browns, Week 17

Let’s hope the Commanders ring in the New Year with a victory.

Details: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1pm

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about FedEx Field parking and more ways to get to the stadium is available here.

Stadium Address: 1600 FedEx Way.

Where to eat/drink

FedEx Field will host eight local vendors at concession stands throughout the stadium.

Here are a few you should check out.

1. KitchenCray

KitchenCray will be serving up crab cake BLTs, mumbo wings, and lobster mac and cheese.

Location: Section 446

2. Casa De Ávila Tacos

A family-owned restaurant from Leesburg, Casa De Ávila will serve quesabirria, al pastor, carne asada, and carnitas.

Location: Bud Light End Zone, outside of Section 234

3. South Mountain Creamery

Grab a sweet frozen treat during the game from this family-owned Maryland ice cream shop.