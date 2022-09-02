Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale under $750,000

This week's hot homes roundup features five properties on the market between $499,000 and $725,000.

Why we love it: The renovated open-concept home features quality finishes, including quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, with the H Street Corridor nearby.

Neighborhood: Rosedale

Rosedale Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 960 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 960 square feet Listed by: Julie Visperas at Samson Properties

Julie Visperas at Samson Properties Features: Outdoor space, parking, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances

Photo: Samson Properties

Why we love it: A great spot for entertaining, with a large backyard, fully finished basement, and sunroom.

Neighborhood: Randle Heights

Randle Heights Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,846 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,846 square feet Listed by: Juan Umanzor at Long & Foster

Juan Umanzor at Long & Foster Features: Stainless steel appliances, double ovens, sunroom, front and backyard

Why we love it: The renovated home has a large backyard and deck, new Samsung appliances, with shopping and dining in nearby downtown Hyattsville.

Neighborhood: Hyattsville

Hyattsville Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,622 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,622 square feet Listed by: Felicia Brewster at RLAH @properties

Felicia Brewster at RLAH @properties Features: Hardwood floors, fireplace, finished basement, large backyard

Photo: HD BROS

Why we love it: The brick home sits on over an acre and is perfect for entertaining, with a firepit and pool in the backyard.

Neighborhood: Manassas

Manassas Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,536 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,536 square feet Listed by: Anita Vida-D'Antonio at Coldwell Banker

Anita Vida-D'Antonio at Coldwell Banker Features: Renovated open kitchen, large private lot, pool, two-car garage

Photo: TruPlace

Why we love it: The charming, single-family home sits on a tree-lined street street with a fully finished basement, a cozy fireplace, and hardwood flooring.

Neighborhood: Alexandria

Alexandria Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,525 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,525 square feet Listed by: Herbert Riggs at Compass

Herbert Riggs at Compass Features: Four-sided brick home, hardwood floors, fireplace, finished basement