Sep 2, 2022 - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale under $750,000

Paige Hopkins
429 20th St. NE #1. Photo: Samson Properties

This week's hot homes roundup features five properties on the market between $499,000 and $725,000.

429 20th St. NE #1 - $499,000

Why we love it: The renovated open-concept home features quality finishes, including quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, with the H Street Corridor nearby.

  • Neighborhood: Rosedale
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 960 square feet
  • Listed by: Julie Visperas at Samson Properties
  • Features: Outdoor space, parking, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances
Photo: Samson Properties
2802 Bruce Pl. SE - $499,000

Why we love it: A great spot for entertaining, with a large backyard, fully finished basement, and sunroom.

  • Neighborhood: Randle Heights
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,846 square feet
  • Listed by: Juan Umanzor at Long & Foster
  • Features: Stainless steel appliances, double ovens, sunroom, front and backyard
6005 44th Ave. Hyattsville - $639,900

Why we love it: The renovated home has a large backyard and deck, new Samsung appliances, with shopping and dining in nearby downtown Hyattsville.

  • Neighborhood: Hyattsville
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,622 square feet
  • Listed by: Felicia Brewster at RLAH @properties
  • Features: Hardwood floors, fireplace, finished basement, large backyard
Photo: HD BROS
9900 Hynson Dr. Manassas - $675,000

Why we love it: The brick home sits on over an acre and is perfect for entertaining, with a firepit and pool in the backyard.

  • Neighborhood: Manassas
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,536 square feet
  • Listed by: Anita Vida-D'Antonio at Coldwell Banker
  • Features: Renovated open kitchen, large private lot, pool, two-car garage
Photo: TruPlace
973 N Pegram St. Alexandria - $725,000

Why we love it: The charming, single-family home sits on a tree-lined street street with a fully finished basement, a cozy fireplace, and hardwood flooring.

  • Neighborhood: Alexandria
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,525 square feet
  • Listed by: Herbert Riggs at Compass
  • Features: Four-sided brick home, hardwood floors, fireplace, finished basement
Photo: HomeVisit
