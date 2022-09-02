Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale under $750,000
This week's hot homes roundup features five properties on the market between $499,000 and $725,000.
429 20th St. NE #1 - $499,000
Why we love it: The renovated open-concept home features quality finishes, including quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, with the H Street Corridor nearby.
- Neighborhood: Rosedale
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 960 square feet
- Listed by: Julie Visperas at Samson Properties
- Features: Outdoor space, parking, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances
2802 Bruce Pl. SE - $499,000
Why we love it: A great spot for entertaining, with a large backyard, fully finished basement, and sunroom.
- Neighborhood: Randle Heights
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,846 square feet
- Listed by: Juan Umanzor at Long & Foster
- Features: Stainless steel appliances, double ovens, sunroom, front and backyard
6005 44th Ave. Hyattsville - $639,900
Why we love it: The renovated home has a large backyard and deck, new Samsung appliances, with shopping and dining in nearby downtown Hyattsville.
- Neighborhood: Hyattsville
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,622 square feet
- Listed by: Felicia Brewster at RLAH @properties
- Features: Hardwood floors, fireplace, finished basement, large backyard
9900 Hynson Dr. Manassas - $675,000
Why we love it: The brick home sits on over an acre and is perfect for entertaining, with a firepit and pool in the backyard.
- Neighborhood: Manassas
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,536 square feet
- Listed by: Anita Vida-D'Antonio at Coldwell Banker
- Features: Renovated open kitchen, large private lot, pool, two-car garage
973 N Pegram St. Alexandria - $725,000
Why we love it: The charming, single-family home sits on a tree-lined street street with a fully finished basement, a cozy fireplace, and hardwood flooring.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,525 square feet
- Listed by: Herbert Riggs at Compass
- Features: Four-sided brick home, hardwood floors, fireplace, finished basement
