This week's hot homes roundup features five great properties between $725,000 and $10.9 million.

Why we love it: This Cape Cod-style home has plenty of space to spare, with six bedrooms and two porches.

Neighborhood: Takoma Park

Takoma Park Specs: 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,860 square feet

Marci Wasserman at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring.

Photo: courtesy of Marci Wasserman

Why we love it: Everything inside this single-family colonial has been updated in the last three years, including the kitchen, which has white cabinets, a wine fridge, and herringbone tile.

Neighborhood: Arlington

Arlington Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2,491 square feet

Cheryl Wood at Redfin Features: Hardwood flooring, fireplace, fenced-in backyard.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

421 Wilkes St. - $1.2 million

Why we love it: This townhouse is designed with elements of the 19th century, such as exposed brick and reclaimed barnwood accents. It's half a block from the historic Wilkes Street Tunnel.

Neighborhood: Alexandria

Alexandria Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,805 square feet

Thomas Osborne at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Exposed brick, plate glass windows, hardwood flooring, bedroom fireplace.

Photo: Tate Kesner

Why we love it: This two-level condo has a southwest-facing private rooftop terrace allowing for sunset, water, and park views, and is equipped to entertain guests.

Neighborhood: Southwest

Southwest Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,405 square feet

Andy Peers at Compass Features: Central A/C, garage parking, front-desk concierge.

Photo: courtesy of Andy Peers

Why we love it: Designed by prominent architect David Jameson, this massive estate is climate controlled and doubles as an event space with twelve-foot ceilings and programmable custom lighting.

Neighborhood: Kent

Kent Specs: 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 12,200 square feet

Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties. Features: Fireplace, six-car garage, elevator, hardwood flooring, saltwater infinity pool.

Photo: Paul Warchol

