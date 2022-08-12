Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $725k
This week's hot homes roundup features five great properties between $725,000 and $10.9 million.
8408 Flower Ave. - $725,000
Why we love it: This Cape Cod-style home has plenty of space to spare, with six bedrooms and two porches.
- Neighborhood: Takoma Park
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,860 square feet
- Listed by: Marci Wasserman at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
- Features: Fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring.
5862 1st St. S. - $935,000
Why we love it: Everything inside this single-family colonial has been updated in the last three years, including the kitchen, which has white cabinets, a wine fridge, and herringbone tile.
- Neighborhood: Arlington
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2,491 square feet
- Listed by: Cheryl Wood at Redfin
- Features: Hardwood flooring, fireplace, fenced-in backyard.
421 Wilkes St. - $1.2 million
Why we love it: This townhouse is designed with elements of the 19th century, such as exposed brick and reclaimed barnwood accents. It's half a block from the historic Wilkes Street Tunnel.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,805 square feet
- Listed by: Thomas Osborne at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Exposed brick, plate glass windows, hardwood flooring, bedroom fireplace.
525 Water St. SW - $1.39 million
Why we love it: This two-level condo has a southwest-facing private rooftop terrace allowing for sunset, water, and park views, and is equipped to entertain guests.
- Neighborhood: Southwest
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,405 square feet
- Listed by: Andy Peers at Compass
- Features: Central A/C, garage parking, front-desk concierge.
3131 Chain Bridge Rd. NW - $10.9 million
Why we love it: Designed by prominent architect David Jameson, this massive estate is climate controlled and doubles as an event space with twelve-foot ceilings and programmable custom lighting.
- Neighborhood: Kent
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 12,200 square feet
- Listed by: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.
- Features: Fireplace, six-car garage, elevator, hardwood flooring, saltwater infinity pool.
