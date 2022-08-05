Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $799k
This week's hot homes roundup features five great properties between $799,000 and $3.49 million.
200 Morgan St. NW - $799,000
Why we love it: This property is just minutes away from several great restaurants at Mount Vernon Square, making it an ideal place for foodies to live.
- Neighborhood: Truxton Circle
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,200 square feet
- Listed by: Jennifer Smira and Lauren Rondeau at Compass
- Features: Central A/C, fenced-in patio, stainless steel appliances.
954 N. Washington St. - $1.12 million
Why we love it: You can relax outside with a book or hang out with guests on this spacious townhouse's fenced-in back patio.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria (Old Town)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,471 square feet
- Listed by: Betsy Voegtlin at EXP Realty
- Features: Gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, central A/C.
4427 9th St. NW - $1.17 million
Why we love it: This spacious home includes a walkout basement that can be used as a guest suite. It's finished with a large living room, kitchenette, a private bedroom, a full bath, and access to the backyard.
- Neighborhood: Petworth
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,448 square feet
- Listed by: Sam Sheibani at Compass
- Features: Covered front porch, hardwood flooring, skylights.
1322 Maryland Ave. NE - $1.29 million
Why we love it: This Victorian townhouse is equipped with plenty of spaces dedicated to entertaining guests.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,063 square feet
- Listed by: Topher Cushman at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Two fireplaces, one-car garage, central A/C.
5010 Edgemoor Ln - $3.49 million
Why we love it: This spacious estate is just a few blocks from the Bethesda Metro and downtown Bethesda.
- Neighborhood: Bethesda
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,420 square feet
- Listed by: Amanda Lasko at Redfin Corp
- Features: Two fireplaces, one-car garage, hardwood flooring, fully finished basement.
