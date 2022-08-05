2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $799k

Maxwell Millington
200 Morgan St. NW. Photo: courtesy of Jennifer Smira and Lauren Rondeau

This week's hot homes roundup features five great properties between $799,000 and $3.49 million.

200 Morgan St. NW - $799,000

Why we love it: This property is just minutes away from several great restaurants at Mount Vernon Square, making it an ideal place for foodies to live.

  • Neighborhood: Truxton Circle
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,200 square feet
  • Listed by: Jennifer Smira and Lauren Rondeau at Compass
  • Features: Central A/C, fenced-in patio, stainless steel appliances.
Photo: courtesy of Jennifer Smira and Lauren Rondeau
Photo: courtesy of Jennifer Smira and Lauren Rondeau
Photo: courtesy of Jennifer Smira and Lauren Rondeau
954 N. Washington St. - $1.12 million

Why we love it: You can relax outside with a book or hang out with guests on this spacious townhouse's fenced-in back patio.

  • Neighborhood: Alexandria (Old Town)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,471 square feet
  • Listed by: Betsy Voegtlin at EXP Realty
  • Features: Gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, central A/C.
Photo: courtesy of Betsy Voegtlin
Photo: courtesy of Betsy Voegtlin
Photo: courtesy of Betsy Voegtlin
4427 9th St. NW - $1.17 million

Why we love it: This spacious home includes a walkout basement that can be used as a guest suite. It's finished with a large living room, kitchenette, a private bedroom, a full bath, and access to the backyard.

  • Neighborhood: Petworth
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,448 square feet
  • Listed by: Sam Sheibani at Compass
  • Features: Covered front porch, hardwood flooring, skylights.
Photo: courtesy of Sam Sheibani
Photo: courtesy of Sam Sheibani
1322 Maryland Ave. NE - $1.29 million

Why we love it: This Victorian townhouse is equipped with plenty of spaces dedicated to entertaining guests.

  • Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,063 square feet
  • Listed by: Topher Cushman at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Two fireplaces, one-car garage, central A/C.
Photo: HomeVist
Photo: HomeVist
5010 Edgemoor Ln - $3.49 million

Why we love it: This spacious estate is just a few blocks from the Bethesda Metro and downtown Bethesda.

  • Neighborhood: Bethesda
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,420 square feet
  • Listed by: Amanda Lasko at Redfin Corp
  • Features: Two fireplaces, one-car garage, hardwood flooring, fully finished basement.
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
