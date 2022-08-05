This week's hot homes roundup features five great properties between $799,000 and $3.49 million.

Why we love it: This property is just minutes away from several great restaurants at Mount Vernon Square, making it an ideal place for foodies to live.

Neighborhood: Truxton Circle

Truxton Circle Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,200 square feet

Jennifer Smira and Lauren Rondeau at Compass Features: Central A/C, fenced-in patio, stainless steel appliances.

Photo: courtesy of Jennifer Smira and Lauren Rondeau

Photo: courtesy of Jennifer Smira and Lauren Rondeau

Photo: courtesy of Jennifer Smira and Lauren Rondeau

Why we love it: You can relax outside with a book or hang out with guests on this spacious townhouse's fenced-in back patio.

Neighborhood: Alexandria (Old Town)

Alexandria (Old Town) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2,471 square feet

Betsy Voegtlin at EXP Realty Features: Gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, central A/C.

Photo: courtesy of Betsy Voegtlin

Photo: courtesy of Betsy Voegtlin

Photo: courtesy of Betsy Voegtlin

Why we love it: This spacious home includes a walkout basement that can be used as a guest suite. It's finished with a large living room, kitchenette, a private bedroom, a full bath, and access to the backyard.

Neighborhood: Petworth

Petworth Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,448 square feet

Sam Sheibani at Compass Features: Covered front porch, hardwood flooring, skylights.

Photo: courtesy of Sam Sheibani

Photo: courtesy of Sam Sheibani

Why we love it: This Victorian townhouse is equipped with plenty of spaces dedicated to entertaining guests.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,063 square feet

Topher Cushman at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Two fireplaces, one-car garage, central A/C.

Photo: HomeVist

Photo: HomeVist

5010 Edgemoor Ln - $3.49 million

Why we love it: This spacious estate is just a few blocks from the Bethesda Metro and downtown Bethesda.

Neighborhood: Bethesda

Bethesda Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,420 square feet

Amanda Lasko at Redfin Corp Features: Two fireplaces, one-car garage, hardwood flooring, fully finished basement.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin