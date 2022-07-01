This week's roundup of hot homes on the market features five properties between $614,900 and $2.5 million.

Why we love it: The exposed brick adds a little zest to this stylish condo.

Neighborhood: H Street/NoMa

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 918 square feet
Listed by: Mary Bazargan at Redfin

Mary Bazargan at Redfin Features: In-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, hardwood flooring, minutes to two Metro stations (Union Station and NoMa-Gallaudet).

Why we love it: This modern condo includes two large balconies on opposite sides of the unit.

Neighborhood: Ballston-Virginia Square

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,150 square feet
Listed by: Lyndsay Evans at Century 21 Redwood Realty

Lyndsay Evans at Century 21 Redwood Realty Features: Hardwood flooring, parking garage, washer/dryer in-unit, central A/C.

Why we love it: The sizable gourmet kitchen and dining areas make this modern Petworth condo an ideal home for entertaining guests.

Neighborhood: Petworth

3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1,750 square feet
Listed by: Trent Heminger and D'Ann Lanning at Compass.

Trent Heminger and D'Ann Lanning at Compass. Features: Red oak hardwood flooring, central A/C, stainless steel appliances.

Why we love it: This rowhouse includes two units for the price of one. You can use one as your primary residence, and the other as an Airbnb or guest suite.

Neighborhood: North Capitol Hill/H Street

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,950 square feet
Listed by: Dana Rice at Compass.

Dana Rice at Compass. Features: Two brick fireplaces, hardwood flooring, central A/C, exposed brick stairwell.

8120 Kerry Ln. - $2.54 million

Why we love it: This recently renovated colonial features lots of built-in storage, a gourmet kitchen, a home office, and fresh finishes.

Neighborhood: Chevy Chase (Maryland)

6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,500 square feet
Listed by: Matthew Paschall at Long & Foster Real Estate.

Matthew Paschall at Long & Foster Real Estate. Features: Two-car garage, sunroom, wood flooring, wine storage, four fireplaces, central A/C.

