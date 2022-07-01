1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $614k

Maxwell Millington
Photo: courtesy of Redfin

This week's roundup of hot homes on the market features five properties between $614,900 and $2.5 million.

605 K St. NE #1 - $614,900

Why we love it: The exposed brick adds a little zest to this stylish condo.

  • Neighborhood: H Street/NoMa
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 918 square feet
  • Listed by: Mary Bazargan at Redfin
  • Features: In-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, hardwood flooring, minutes to two Metro stations (Union Station and NoMa-Gallaudet).
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
Photo: courtesy of Redfin
3409 Wilson Blvd. #511 - $729,900

Why we love it: This modern condo includes two large balconies on opposite sides of the unit.

  • Neighborhood: Ballston-Virginia Square
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,150 square feet
  • Listed by: Lyndsay Evans at Century 21 Redwood Realty
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, parking garage, washer/dryer in-unit, central A/C.
Photo: courtesy of Lyndsay Evans
Photo: courtesy of Lyndsay Evans
Photo: courtesy of Lyndsay Evans
4312 New Hampshire Ave. NW #2 - $899,900

Why we love it: The sizable gourmet kitchen and dining areas make this modern Petworth condo an ideal home for entertaining guests.

  • Neighborhood: Petworth
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1,750 square feet
  • Listed by: Trent Heminger and D'Ann Lanning at Compass.
  • Features: Red oak hardwood flooring, central A/C, stainless steel appliances.
614 Tennessee Ave. NE - $1.07 million

Why we love it: This rowhouse includes two units for the price of one. You can use one as your primary residence, and the other as an Airbnb or guest suite.

  • Neighborhood: North Capitol Hill/H Street
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,950 square feet
  • Listed by: Dana Rice at Compass.
  • Features: Two brick fireplaces, hardwood flooring, central A/C, exposed brick stairwell.
Photo: courtesy of Dana Rice
Photo: courtesy of Dana Rice
8120 Kerry Ln. - $2.54 million

Why we love it: This recently renovated colonial features lots of built-in storage, a gourmet kitchen, a home office, and fresh finishes.

  • Neighborhood: Chevy Chase (Maryland)
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 5,500 square feet
  • Listed by: Matthew Paschall at Long & Foster Real Estate.
  • Features: Two-car garage, sunroom, wood flooring, wine storage, four fireplaces, central A/C.
Photo: courtesy of Matthew Paschall
Photo: courtesy of Matthew Paschall
Photo: courtesy of Matthew Paschall
