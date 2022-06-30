$1M in abortion aid nearing approval in Montgomery Co., Maryland

Montgomery County is nearing approval for a $1 million fund that would make it easier for people in and out of state to access abortions.

Why it matters: Abortion remains legal in Maryland, where lawmakers previously voted to expand access over the veto of Governor Larry Hogan.

Montgomery County is aiming to establish itself as a haven for safe abortion access as more and more states, including West Virginia, move to ban or restrict abortions.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin is pushing to limit abortion access, and in D.C. abortion remains legal but could be banned by a Republican-led Congress.

Details: The fund, initially called for by County Executive Marc Elrich when SCOTUS' draft Roe opinion leaked, has received a positive reception from the Montgomery County Council.

In a call yesterday with reporters, Elrich said the fund would create grants to:

Provide wraparound services for people seeking abortions and choosing to have children.

Fund organizations that provide abortions.

Support organizations that have family and maternal health programs.

Aid organizations that are providing legal assistance to people seeking abortions.

Elrich also said part of the fund would go toward training more providers to perform abortions as part of Maryland’s expanded abortion laws.

However, Hogan refused to spend state money on the program this year, so Montgomery County plans to use its own funding.

What’s next: Elrich says he expects the council to move quickly to approve the funding and, once approved, the county will expedite the funds to get them into the hands of providers.