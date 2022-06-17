Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $425k

This week's roundup of hot homes on the market features five properties between $425k and $4.9 million.

Why we love it: This modern condo is conveniently located near locally owned restaurants and shops, as well as parks and a farmers market.

Neighborhood: Del Ray

Del Ray Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 621 square feet

Guy Golan of Better Real Estate Features: In-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, central A/C, garage parking

Photo: courtesy of Guy Golan

Photo: courtesy of Guy Golan

Why we love it: This two-story condo has been upgraded with designer finishes and West Elm light fixtures. It's also easy access to Metro.

Neighborhood: Brookland

Brookland Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 877 square feet

Amanda Adams of Compass Features: In-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops.

Photo: courtesy of Amanda Adams

Photo: courtesy of Amanda Adams

Why we love it: This penthouse condo — a corner unit — has three private balconies and sweeping views.

Neighborhood: Chinatown

Chinatown Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,316 square feet

Chelsea Traylor of Redfin Features: 24-hour concierge, in-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, on-site parking, hardwood flooring.

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: With a large fenced-in backyard and covered front porch, this newly constructed home provides plenty of space for entertaining inside and outdoors.

Neighborhood: Del Ray

Del Ray Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,698 square feet

Adam Elnagdy of Rosemont Real Estate Features: Fenced-in backyard, multiple washer/dryer units, hardwood flooring, central A/C.

Photo: courtesy of Adam Elnagdy

Photo: courtesy of Adam Elnagdy

Photo: courtesy of Adam Elnagdy

Why we love it: Nicknamed Casa de Amor ("House of Love"), some of the perks of this Spanish-style estate include a 50-foot-long indoor pool, a 53-foot-high "observation tower," putting green, wine cellar, and gazebo.

Neighborhood: Potomac

Potomac Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 13,450 square feet

Dave DeSantis and Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: Two fireplaces, indoor swimming pool, elevator, gated property.

Photo: Craig Westerman, HomeTrack Photography, courtesy of Dave DeSantis

Photo: Craig Westerman, HomeTrack Photography, courtesy of Dave DeSantis