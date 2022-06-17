Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $425k
This week's roundup of hot homes on the market features five properties between $425k and $4.9 million.
1800 Mount Vernon Ave. #314 - $424,900
Why we love it: This modern condo is conveniently located near locally owned restaurants and shops, as well as parks and a farmers market.
- Neighborhood: Del Ray
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 621 square feet
- Listed by: Guy Golan of Better Real Estate
- Features: In-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, central A/C, garage parking
3219 12th St. NE #101 - $524,900
Why we love it: This two-story condo has been upgraded with designer finishes and West Elm light fixtures. It's also easy access to Metro.
- Neighborhood: Brookland
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 877 square feet
- Listed by: Amanda Adams of Compass
- Features: In-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops.
777 7th St. NW #1134 - $725,000
Why we love it: This penthouse condo — a corner unit — has three private balconies and sweeping views.
- Neighborhood: Chinatown
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,316 square feet
- Listed by: Chelsea Traylor of Redfin
- Features: 24-hour concierge, in-unit washer/dryer, central A/C, on-site parking, hardwood flooring.
222 E. Monroe Ave. - $1.89 million
Why we love it: With a large fenced-in backyard and covered front porch, this newly constructed home provides plenty of space for entertaining inside and outdoors.
- Neighborhood: Del Ray
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,698 square feet
- Listed by: Adam Elnagdy of Rosemont Real Estate
- Features: Fenced-in backyard, multiple washer/dryer units, hardwood flooring, central A/C.
9101 River Rd. - $4.9 million
Why we love it: Nicknamed Casa de Amor ("House of Love"), some of the perks of this Spanish-style estate include a 50-foot-long indoor pool, a 53-foot-high "observation tower," putting green, wine cellar, and gazebo.
- Neighborhood: Potomac
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 13,450 square feet
- Listed by: Dave DeSantis and Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Two fireplaces, indoor swimming pool, elevator, gated property.
