Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $290k

This week's hot homes roundup features five D.C.-area homes between $290k and $3.65 million.

Why we love it: This spacious one-bedroom condo comes with new appliances.

Neighborhood: Alexandria

Alexandria Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 740 square feet

Why we love it: This sleek contemporary condo offers 24-hour concierge service, a fitness center, a communal indoor lounge with a fireplace, and a rooftop terrace with views of the city and the river.

Neighborhood: Navy Yard

Navy Yard Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 608 square feet

Why we love it: This spacious two-story penthouse is equipped with modern amenities, a shared outdoor space with rooftop views of the National Cathedral and the Washington Monument, and a pet-friendly fenced front yard.

Neighborhood: Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet

Photo: courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This charming colonial has a wrap-around front porch, high ceilings, beautiful finishes, a two-story foyer, and a grand staircase.

Neighborhood: Rockville

Rockville Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,914 square feet

Photo: courtesy of Megan Meekin

Why we love it: This stylish luxury home includes plenty of living space, a recreation/screening room, wine cellar, wet bar, and a gym with professional studio-grade cork flooring.

Neighborhood: Kent

Kent Specs: 8 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 7,648 square feet

Photo: courtesy of Christal Goetz

