Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $290k
This week's hot homes roundup features five D.C.-area homes between $290k and $3.65 million.
253 S. Pickett St. #101 - $290,000
Why we love it: This spacious one-bedroom condo comes with new appliances.
- Neighborhood: Alexandria
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 740 square feet
- Listed by: Sima Blackmon-Hall of Long & Foster Real Estate
- Features: In-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, central A/C, one-car garage
1300 4th St. SE #514 - $520,000
Why we love it: This sleek contemporary condo offers 24-hour concierge service, a fitness center, a communal indoor lounge with a fireplace, and a rooftop terrace with views of the city and the river.
- Neighborhood: Navy Yard
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 608 square feet
- Listed by: Ilene Gordon of Long & Foster Real Estate
- Features: In-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, central A/C
3039 16th St. NW Ph. 2- $799,900
Why we love it: This spacious two-story penthouse is equipped with modern amenities, a shared outdoor space with rooftop views of the National Cathedral and the Washington Monument, and a pet-friendly fenced front yard.
- Neighborhood: Columbia Heights
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet
- Listed by: Mehrnaz "Mary" Bazargan of Redfin Corp
- Features: Private elevator, in-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, central A/C, hardwood flooring
1008 Aster Blvd. - $989,999
Why we love it: This charming colonial has a wrap-around front porch, high ceilings, beautiful finishes, a two-story foyer, and a grand staircase.
- Neighborhood: Rockville
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,914 square feet
- Listed by: Megan Meekin of Compass
- Features: Hardwood flooring, central A/C, stainless steel appliances
3036 Arizona Ave. NW - $3.65 million
Why we love it: This stylish luxury home includes plenty of living space, a recreation/screening room, wine cellar, wet bar, and a gym with professional studio-grade cork flooring.
- Neighborhood: Kent
- Specs: 8 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 7,648 square feet
- Listed by: Christal Goetz of Compass
- Features: Hardwood flooring, two fireplaces, two garage spaces, central A/C.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..