Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $955k
This week's hot homes roundup features five D.C.-area homes between $955k and $9.5 million.
2801 Langston Blvd. #305 - $955,668
Why we love it: This roomy Arlington condo is a commuter's dream. It's within walking distance to Lyon Park, tons of biking/walking paths, shopping, and dining.
- Neighborhood: North Arlington
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,430 square feet
- Listed by: Colette Laforest at Redfin
- Features: Washer/dryer in unit, two-car garage, fireplace, central A/C.
1609 44th St. NW - $1.3 million
Why we love it: This newly renovated Tudor-style home offers a bonus space for work, play, or entertainment, complete with a full bathroom, a laundry room, and an attached garage.
- Neighborhood: Georgetown
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,430 square feet
- Listed by: Hugh McDermott at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Central A/C, hardwood and marble flooring, garage parking.
9015 Spring Hill Ln. - $2.75 million
Why we love it: This spacious colonial is conveniently located near The Woodend Nature Sanctuary, the Metro, and downtown Bethesda.
- Neighborhood: Chevy Chase
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,338 square feet
- Listed by: Kimberly Cestari at Long & Foster Real Estate
- Features: 2 attached garage spaces, hardwood floors, central A/C.
9621 River Rd. - $2.88 million
Why we love it: This estate's patio area features an alluring pond that's perfect for koi fish.
- Neighborhood: Potomac
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 10,590 square feet
- Listed by: Travis Levi at Sampson Properties
- Features: Hardwood flooring, four fireplaces, sauna, heated pool, central A/C.
1012 Founders Rdg. - $9.5 million
Why we love it: This stunning 15,000-plus-square-foot estate comes with a newly installed wine cellar, an au pair suite, home theater, fitness center and sauna, 60-foot infinity pool, and much more.
- Neighborhood: McLean
- Specs: 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 15,859 square feet
- Listed by: Daniel Heider at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: 7 fireplaces, gated community, cabana, and pool house.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..