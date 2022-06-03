31 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $955k

Maxwell Millington
Photo courtesy of Daniel Heider

This week's hot homes roundup features five D.C.-area homes between $955k and $9.5 million.

2801 Langston Blvd. #305 - $955,668

Why we love it: This roomy Arlington condo is a commuter's dream. It's within walking distance to Lyon Park, tons of biking/walking paths, shopping, and dining.

  • Neighborhood: North Arlington
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,430 square feet
  • Listed by: Colette Laforest at Redfin
  • Features: Washer/dryer in unit, two-car garage, fireplace, central A/C.
Photo courtesy of Redfin
Photo courtesy of Redfin
1609 44th St. NW - $1.3 million

Why we love it: This newly renovated Tudor-style home offers a bonus space for work, play, or entertainment, complete with a full bathroom, a laundry room, and an attached garage.

  • Neighborhood: Georgetown
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,430 square feet
  • Listed by: Hugh McDermott at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
  • Features: Central A/C, hardwood and marble flooring, garage parking.
Photo courtesy of Hugh McDermott
Photo courtesy of Hugh McDermott
Photo courtesy of Hugh McDermott
9015 Spring Hill Ln. - $2.75 million

Why we love it: This spacious colonial is conveniently located near The Woodend Nature Sanctuary, the Metro, and downtown Bethesda.

  • Neighborhood: Chevy Chase
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,338 square feet
  • Listed by: Kimberly Cestari at Long & Foster Real Estate
  • Features: 2 attached garage spaces, hardwood floors, central A/C.
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Cestari
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Cestari
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Cestari
9621 River Rd. - $2.88 million

Why we love it: This estate's patio area features an alluring pond that's perfect for koi fish.

  • Neighborhood: Potomac
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 10,590 square feet
  • Listed by: Travis Levi at Sampson Properties
  • Features: Hardwood flooring, four fireplaces, sauna, heated pool, central A/C.
1012 Founders Rdg. - $9.5 million

Why we love it: This stunning 15,000-plus-square-foot estate comes with a newly installed wine cellar, an au pair suite, home theater, fitness center and sauna, 60-foot infinity pool, and much more.

  • Neighborhood: McLean
  • Specs: 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 15,859 square feet
  • Listed by: Daniel Heider at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
  • Features: 7 fireplaces, gated community, cabana, and pool house.
Photo courtesy of Daniel Heider
Photo courtesy of Daniel Heider
Photo courtesy of Daniel Heider
Photo courtesy of Daniel Heider
