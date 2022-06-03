Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $955k

This week's hot homes roundup features five D.C.-area homes between $955k and $9.5 million.

Why we love it: This roomy Arlington condo is a commuter's dream. It's within walking distance to Lyon Park, tons of biking/walking paths, shopping, and dining.

Neighborhood: North Arlington

North Arlington Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,430 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,430 square feet Listed by: Colette Laforest at Redfin

Colette Laforest at Redfin Features: Washer/dryer in unit, two-car garage, fireplace, central A/C.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This newly renovated Tudor-style home offers a bonus space for work, play, or entertainment, complete with a full bathroom, a laundry room, and an attached garage.

Neighborhood: Georgetown

Georgetown Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,430 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,430 square feet Listed by: Hugh McDermott at TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Hugh McDermott at TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: Central A/C, hardwood and marble flooring, garage parking.

Photo courtesy of Hugh McDermott

Photo courtesy of Hugh McDermott

Photo courtesy of Hugh McDermott

Why we love it: This spacious colonial is conveniently located near The Woodend Nature Sanctuary, the Metro, and downtown Bethesda.

Neighborhood: Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase Specs: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,338 square feet

5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,338 square feet Listed by: Kimberly Cestari at Long & Foster Real Estate

Kimberly Cestari at Long & Foster Real Estate Features: 2 attached garage spaces, hardwood floors, central A/C.

Photo courtesy of Kimberly Cestari

Photo courtesy of Kimberly Cestari

Photo courtesy of Kimberly Cestari

Why we love it: This estate's patio area features an alluring pond that's perfect for koi fish.

Neighborhood: Potomac

Potomac Specs: 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 10,590 square feet

6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 10,590 square feet Listed by: Travis Levi at Sampson Properties

Travis Levi at Sampson Properties Features: Hardwood flooring, four fireplaces, sauna, heated pool, central A/C.

Why we love it: This stunning 15,000-plus-square-foot estate comes with a newly installed wine cellar, an au pair suite, home theater, fitness center and sauna, 60-foot infinity pool, and much more.

Neighborhood: McLean

McLean Specs: 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 15,859 square feet

7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 15,859 square feet Listed by: Daniel Heider at TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Daniel Heider at TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: 7 fireplaces, gated community, cabana, and pool house.

Photo courtesy of Daniel Heider

Photo courtesy of Daniel Heider

Photo courtesy of Daniel Heider