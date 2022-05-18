4 great happy hour deals in D.C.

This city is a happy hour town, but hardly every HH deal is a steal. Here are four easy-on-the-wallet spots in the District to add to your rotation.

The deals: Daily from 4-6pm (bar and café only) get $6 draft beers, $7 wine by the glass, $7 champagne cocktails, $8 select well liquor, $13 blue shell mussels, $15 Rhode Island calamari, oysters ($12 half dozen, $24 dozen), and more.

Photo: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

The deals: Happy Hour is 2-6pm Monday-Friday. You can get $25 beer buckets and other daily deals listed here.

Photo: courtesy of Urban Roast

The deals: Get $2 off wine by the glass, $4 bao buns, $7 appetizers, $5 Singha drafts, $7 daiquiris, $7 tropical highballs, $8 cocktails, and more.

Daytime happy hour runs on weekdays from 3-6pm. Late-night happy hour runs Monday-Thursday from 9pm until close.

Address: 1800 14th St. NW

Photo: courtesy of Doi Moi

The deals: Cocktails, beer, and wine by the glass are all 50% off so long as you're drinking at the bar or on the rooftop or patio at this neighborhood favorite just above the canal in Georgetown.