Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $449K
It's nice to have a little variety. This week's roundup consists of five very different but hot homes on the market, including a Paris museum-inspired condo to a majestic six-bedroom granite colonial.
2022 Columbia Rd. NW. #318 - $449,000
Why we love it: This Parisian-inspired condo unit features a decorative marble mantel, private gardens, and a rooftop that's perfect for unwinding after a long day.
Neighborhood: Adams Morgan
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 568 square feet
- Listed by: Martha Slagle at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
- Features: Pet-friendly, 24-hour concierge, hardwood flooring.
7205 15th Ave. - $470,000
Why we love it: This two-level, single-family ranch comes with a new HVAC, roof, and flooring, and a backyard patio and fencing.
- Neighborhood: Carole Highlands (Takoma Park)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,613 square feet
- Listed by: Maha Abdelaziz at Keller Williams
- Features: renovated bathrooms.
3299 K St. NW. #702 - $715,000
Why we love it: This spacious, top-floor condo sits directly across from Georgetown's waterfront park and provides beautiful views of the Potomac River and the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
- Neighborhood: Georgetown
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 865 square feet
- Listed by: Melanie Hayes at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Central air, hardwood floors, brick fireplace, renovated bathrooms, gallery lighting, new washer and dryer.
3100 Wilson Ave. - $1.34 million
Why we love it: This nearly 3,000-square-foot home was completely rebuilt in 2016 and comes with lots of new and modern features.
- Neighborhood: Del Ray (Alexandria)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,980 square feet
- Listed by: Judy Shenefield at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
- Features: Walk-in closets, hardwood flooring, central air, full basement, fenced-in property.
1354 Montague St. NW. - $1.75 million
Why we love it: This massive granite stone home includes an ancillary studio with a kitchen.
- Neighborhood: 16th Street Heights
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,082 square feet
- Listed by: Andre P. Smith at Velocity Real Estate
- Features: Central air, full basement, new HVAC system.
