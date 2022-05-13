Hot homes: 5 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $449K

It's nice to have a little variety. This week's roundup consists of five very different but hot homes on the market, including a Paris museum-inspired condo to a majestic six-bedroom granite colonial.

Why we love it: This Parisian-inspired condo unit features a decorative marble mantel, private gardens, and a rooftop that's perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Neighborhood: Adams Morgan

Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 568 square feet

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 568 square feet Listed by: Martha Slagle at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

Martha Slagle at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Features: Pet-friendly, 24-hour concierge, hardwood flooring.

Photo: Courtesy of Martha Slagle

Photo: Courtesy of Martha Slagle

Photo: Courtesy of Martha Slagle

Why we love it: This two-level, single-family ranch comes with a new HVAC, roof, and flooring, and a backyard patio and fencing.

Neighborhood: Carole Highlands (Takoma Park)

Carole Highlands (Takoma Park) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,613 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,613 square feet Listed by: Maha Abdelaziz at Keller Williams

Maha Abdelaziz at Keller Williams Features: renovated bathrooms.

Why we love it: This spacious, top-floor condo sits directly across from Georgetown's waterfront park and provides beautiful views of the Potomac River and the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Neighborhood: Georgetown

Georgetown Specs: 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 865 square feet

1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 865 square feet Listed by: Melanie Hayes at TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Melanie Hayes at TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: Central air, hardwood floors, brick fireplace, renovated bathrooms, gallery lighting, new washer and dryer.

Photo: Courtesy of Melanie Hayes

Photo: Courtesy of Melanie Hayes

Why we love it: This nearly 3,000-square-foot home was completely rebuilt in 2016 and comes with lots of new and modern features.

Neighborhood: Del Ray (Alexandria)

Del Ray (Alexandria) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,980 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,980 square feet Listed by: Judy Shenefield at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

Judy Shenefield at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Features: Walk-in closets, hardwood flooring, central air, full basement, fenced-in property.

Photo: Courtesy of Judy Shenefield

Photo: Courtesy of Judy Shenefield

Why we love it: This massive granite stone home includes an ancillary studio with a kitchen.

Neighborhood: 16th Street Heights

16th Street Heights Specs: 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,082 square feet

6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,082 square feet Listed by: Andre P. Smith at Velocity Real Estate

Andre P. Smith at Velocity Real Estate Features: Central air, full basement, new HVAC system.

Photo: Courtesy of Andre P. Smith

Photo: Courtesy of Andre P. Smith