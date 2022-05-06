Hot Homes: 6 D.C.-area homes for sale starting at $715,000
Welcome to Hot Homes, our newest real estate series. Each week we'll show you some of the best homes on the market in the D.C. area.
- This week's roundup includes six spacious abodes, from condos to single-family homes.
1539 A St. SE. - $715,000
Why we love it: Escape monthly condo fees with this rowhouse. Plus, the spiral staircase is pretty cool!
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,148 square feet
- Listed by: Chelsea Traylor at Redfin
- Features: Hardwood floors, private patio, wood-burning fireplace.
1111 25th St. NW. #601 - $729,900
Why we love it: This condo features an open-concept living and dining area that lets in tons of natural light with bedrooms on separate sides of the living area.
- Neighborhood: West End/Foggy Bottom
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,050 square feet
- Listed by: Ehad Hancioglu at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: In-unit washer/dryer, 24/7 building concierge, party rooms, gym, and courtyard area.
2705 1st Rd. S. - $759,000
Why we love it: Talk about space! This home spans over 1,250 square feet, all on one level.
- Neighborhood: Penrose (Arlington)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,253 square feet
- Listed by: James T. Kim at McEnearney Associates
- Features: Entry-level bedroom, upgraded countertops, hardwood floors, traditional floor plan.
4624 Edgefield Rd. - $899,000
Why we love it: Perfectly placed windows flood this home with natural light. It also has a sunroom with a deck.
- Neighborhood: Parkwood (Bethesda)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,316 square feet
- Listed by: Helen Trybus at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
- Features: French doors, refinished hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, guest room with walk-out access to the backyard.
4004 14th St. NW. - $1.09 million
Why we love it: This contemporary home features a private, fenced-in backyard.
- Neighborhood: Columbia Heights
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1,924 square feet
- Listed by: Alberto Maldonado at KW Metro Center
- Features: Hardwood floors, bedroom balcony.
45 Sutton Sq. SW. Ph 18 - $2.1 million
Why we love it: This luxury condo boasts unparalleled views of the Potomac and the Mall.
- Neighborhood: The Wharf
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,834 square feet
- Listed by: Janice Pouch at Compass
- Features: Entertainment room adjacent to 300+ sq. ft private terrace, in-unit washer/dryer, 2-car parking, 24/7 building concierge.
