Welcome to Hot Homes, our newest real estate series. Each week we'll show you some of the best homes on the market in the D.C. area.

This week's roundup includes six spacious abodes, from condos to single-family homes.

Why we love it: Escape monthly condo fees with this rowhouse. Plus, the spiral staircase is pretty cool!

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,148 square feet

Chelsea Traylor at Redfin Features: Hardwood floors, private patio, wood-burning fireplace.

Photo: Courtesy of Redfin

Photo: Courtesy of Redfin

Photo: Courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This condo features an open-concept living and dining area that lets in tons of natural light with bedrooms on separate sides of the living area.

Neighborhood: West End/Foggy Bottom

West End/Foggy Bottom Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,050 square feet

Ehad Hancioglu at TTR Sotheby's International Realty Features: In-unit washer/dryer, 24/7 building concierge, party rooms, gym, and courtyard area.

Why we love it: Talk about space! This home spans over 1,250 square feet, all on one level.

Neighborhood: Penrose (Arlington)

Penrose (Arlington) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,253 square feet

James T. Kim at McEnearney Associates Features: Entry-level bedroom, upgraded countertops, hardwood floors, traditional floor plan.

Photo: Courtesy of James T. Kim

Photo: Courtesy of James T. Kim

Photo: Courtesy of James T. Kim

Why we love it: Perfectly placed windows flood this home with natural light. It also has a sunroom with a deck.

Neighborhood: Parkwood (Bethesda)

Parkwood (Bethesda) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,316 square feet

Helen Trybus at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. Features: French doors, refinished hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, guest room with walk-out access to the backyard.

Photo: Courtesy of Helen Trybus

Photo: Courtesy of Helen Trybus

Photo: Courtesy of Helen Trybus

Photo: Courtesy of Helen Trybus

Why we love it: This contemporary home features a private, fenced-in backyard.

Neighborhood: Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1,924 square feet

Alberto Maldonado at KW Metro Center Features: Hardwood floors, bedroom balcony.

Photo: Courtesy of Alberto Maldonado

Photo: Courtesy of Alberto Maldonado

Why we love it: This luxury condo boasts unparalleled views of the Potomac and the Mall.