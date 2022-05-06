7 hours ago - Real Estate

Living room area of condo at 4004 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Photo: Courtesy of Alberto Maldonado

Welcome to Hot Homes, our newest real estate series. Each week we'll show you some of the best homes on the market in the D.C. area.

  • This week's roundup includes six spacious abodes, from condos to single-family homes.
1539 A St. SE. - $715,000

Why we love it: Escape monthly condo fees with this rowhouse. Plus, the spiral staircase is pretty cool!

  • Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,148 square feet
  • Listed by: Chelsea Traylor at Redfin
  • Features: Hardwood floors, private patio, wood-burning fireplace.
1539 A St SE,
Photo: Courtesy of Redfin
1539 A St SE,
Photo: Courtesy of Redfin
1539 A St SE,
Photo: Courtesy of Redfin
1111 25th St. NW. #601 - $729,900

Why we love it: This condo features an open-concept living and dining area that lets in tons of natural light with bedrooms on separate sides of the living area.

  • Neighborhood: West End/Foggy Bottom
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,050 square feet
  • Listed by: Ehad Hancioglu at TTR Sotheby's International Realty
  • Features: In-unit washer/dryer, 24/7 building concierge, party rooms, gym, and courtyard area.
2705 1st Rd. S. - $759,000

Why we love it: Talk about space! This home spans over 1,250 square feet, all on one level.

  • Neighborhood: Penrose (Arlington)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,253 square feet
  • Listed by: James T. Kim at McEnearney Associates
  • Features: Entry-level bedroom, upgraded countertops, hardwood floors, traditional floor plan.
Exterior of home at 2705 1st Rd S, Arlington, VA
Photo: Courtesy of James T. Kim
Living room at 2705 1st Rd S, Arlington, VA
Photo: Courtesy of James T. Kim
Dining area at 2705 1st Rd S, Arlington, VA
Photo: Courtesy of James T. Kim
4624 Edgefield Rd. - $899,000

Why we love it: Perfectly placed windows flood this home with natural light. It also has a sunroom with a deck.

  • Neighborhood: Parkwood (Bethesda)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,316 square feet
  • Listed by: Helen Trybus at Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
  • Features: French doors, refinished hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, guest room with walk-out access to the backyard.
Exterior of home at 4624 EDGEFIELD ROAD BETHESDA, MD
Photo: Courtesy of Helen Trybus
Living room area of home at 4624 EDGEFIELD ROAD BETHESDA, MD
Photo: Courtesy of Helen Trybus
Kitchen are of home at 4624 EDGEFIELD ROAD BETHESDA, MD
Photo: Courtesy of Helen Trybus
Patio of home at 4624 EDGEFIELD ROAD BETHESDA, MD
Photo: Courtesy of Helen Trybus
4004 14th St. NW. - $1.09 million

Why we love it: This contemporary home features a private, fenced-in backyard.

  • Neighborhood: Columbia Heights
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1,924 square feet
  • Listed by: Alberto Maldonado at KW Metro Center
  • Features: Hardwood floors, bedroom balcony.
Exterior of condo at 4004 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Photo: Courtesy of Alberto Maldonado
Living room area of condo at 4004 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Photo: Courtesy of Alberto Maldonado
45 Sutton Sq. SW. Ph 18 - $2.1 million

Why we love it: This luxury condo boasts unparalleled views of the Potomac and the Mall.

  • Neighborhood: The Wharf
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,834 square feet
  • Listed by: Janice Pouch at Compass
  • Features: Entertainment room adjacent to 300+ sq. ft private terrace, in-unit washer/dryer, 2-car parking, 24/7 building concierge.
