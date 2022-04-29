Your Washington Weekend | April 29-May 1

See ya, April showers. Hello, May flowers.

Friday, April 29

💌 Singles Tracking | Metrobar | 7pm

Calling all singles: Metrobar is holding a dating event (aptly called Singles Tracking). Come for the chance to meet the one, stay for the live music.

Saturday, April 30

🎵 Petworth Porchfest | Various locations | 2pm

Petworth PorchFest is back! Walk the neighborhood as local bands serenade you with hip hop, indie, rock, Latin, and more. Here’s the map and here’s the schedule.

🎨 Afro-Atlantic Histories Festival | National Gallery of Art | 10am

This day-long festival highlighting the arts and cultures of the African diaspora will have a local creator pop-up, cooking demonstrations, music, and more.

Sunday, May 1

👗 Sundress Fest | Wonderland Ballroom | 11am

Everyone wearing a sundress enjoys all-day happy hour at the Columbia Heights bar’s annual sundress fest, which this year raises funds for DC Central Kitchen.

🌟 Project Glow | RFK Festival Grounds | 1pm

Echostage’s Project Glow continues Sunday at RFK Festival grounds. Nab tickets for a full day (or two if you went on Saturday) of dance music, food trucks, photos, and art.