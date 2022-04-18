The D.C. besties who host a true crime podcast

When Michelai Graham, 28, and Amanda Washington, 29, first met in 2017 as part of an American University graduate program, they didn't think they'd like each other.

“The first memory I really have of Michelai, specifically, is remembering her talking sh-t about people wearing makeup all the time,” Washington says.

“She was like, I'm a flexitarian, and I was like, girl, please,” Graham adds.

Yes, but: As their time in the program wore on, they realized they had a lot in common, including their mutual obsession with true crime. They now host a podcast about true crime in D.C. called The Point of No Return.

How they became besties: Their podcast has made them business partners and strengthened their friendship.

“We're more careful and attentive about our friendship because … if we fall out, we're still [producing] this podcast,” Graham says. “In turn, we're able to bring so much more to the podcast because we were best friends first.”

Their bestie advice: Loosen up and be willing to try something new, says Graham, who had no prior podcast experience. She's a planner, but Washington encourages her to try new things on the fly.

It's about being “comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Washington says.

Each week we're trying to bring you stories of D.C. besties. Do you and your bestie want to share how you got close? Email [email protected].