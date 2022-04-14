Your Washington Weekend | April 15-17

A warm spring weekend is almost here. Time to unwind!

For those observing Ramadan, here’s a guide on what’s happening around the DMV.

🎉 Friday, April 15: It’s Emancipation Day, kicking off with a parade on Pennsylvania Avenue between 10th and 14th streets. A food truck palooza and concert will follow at Freedom Plaza, ending with fireworks at 8:30pm.

For those observing the first night of Passover on Friday, here’s a guide to celebrations.

🪴 Saturday, April 16: Share a Seed is unveiling its Seed libraries on Saturday and you can help decorate them. Think Little Free libraries, but for plant seeds. Head to UDC’s Bertie Backus’ campus to help paint the first seed libraries that will appear in communal gardens, pick up free seeds, and learn a bit about gardening.

🌎 Sunday, April 17: Celebrate Mother Earth with cross-stitch. Learn how to cross-stitch and enjoy a cocktail with Shop Made in DC at Union Market. Proof of vaccination is required.

For those observing Easter on Sunday, the 6:30am service on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial is back this year.