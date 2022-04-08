Your Washington Weekend: April 8-10
The weekend is here, and with so many great activities. Here are some fun ideas to keep you going.
Friday, April 8:
Decades Rewind Concert | George Mason University Arlington Campus | 5pm-7:30pm
- Enjoy food, games, and music from the David Thong Band in celebration of George Mason University’s 50th anniversary.
- The first 250 people will get a free cookie from Captain Cookie and the Milkman.
Saturday, April 9:
Bluebells at the Bend Festival | Riverbend Park | Two sessions: 10am-12pm and 12pm-2pm
- Move over cherry blossoms, it’s bluebell season. The festival will include wildflower walks, food trucks, live music, crafts, and more.
Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival | 7th St. NW & 3rd St., Pennsylvania Avenue NW | April 9th and 10th
- The two-day festival celebrates Japanese culture through performances, food, drinks, crafts, and more.
National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade | 10am-12pm | Constitution Avenue NW, between 7th and 17th streets
- Enjoy the wide variety of floats and performances at the lively parade. A number of local and national celebrities, including go-go band Rare Essence, will be a part of the festivities.
Sunday, April 10:
Anacostia River Festival | Anacostia Park | 1pm - 4pm
- Enjoy free live music with family and friends. Performances will include go-go music, local drum lines, and military bands.
- The festival will also include events earlier in the day, such as canoe trips and fishing.
