Your Washington Weekend: April 8-10

Paige Hopkins
Virginia bluebell flowers.
Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

The weekend is here, and with so many great activities. Here are some fun ideas to keep you going.

Friday, April 8:

Decades Rewind Concert | George Mason University Arlington Campus | 5pm-7:30pm

  • Enjoy food, games, and music from the David Thong Band in celebration of George Mason University’s 50th anniversary. 
  • The first 250 people will get a free cookie from Captain Cookie and the Milkman.

Saturday, April 9:

Bluebells at the Bend Festival | Riverbend Park | Two sessions: 10am-12pm and 12pm-2pm

  • Move over cherry blossoms, it’s bluebell season. The festival will include wildflower walks, food trucks, live music, crafts, and more. 

Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival | 7th St. NW & 3rd St., Pennsylvania Avenue NW | April 9th and 10th

  • The two-day festival celebrates Japanese culture through performances, food, drinks, crafts, and more. 

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade | 10am-12pm | Constitution Avenue NW, between 7th and 17th streets

  • Enjoy the wide variety of floats and performances at the lively parade. A number of local and national celebrities, including go-go band Rare Essence, will be a part of the festivities. 

Sunday, April 10:

Anacostia River Festival | Anacostia Park | 1pm - 4pm

  • Enjoy free live music with family and friends. Performances will include go-go music, local drum lines, and military bands.
  • The festival will also include events earlier in the day, such as canoe trips and fishing.
