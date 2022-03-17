Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

🍺 Thursday, March 17: Grab a breakfast…beer? The Dubliner is bringing back its St. Patrick’s Day celebration and from 9am to 10am today, enjoy a 48-cent Guinness pint in honor of the restaurant’s 48th birthday. Live music and Irish food will follow the rest of the day.

🍸 Friday, March 18: In honor of Women’s History Month, Foxtrot in Georgetown is hosting a cocktail party and panel featuring local women founders, including Daniela Moreira, part-owner of Call Your Mother, and Dolcezza Gelato founder Violeta Edelman. Tickets are $40.

☘️ Saturday, March 19: Give Fado Irish Pub the (Irish) goodbye it deserves at the Hi Lawn. This event celebrating St. Patrick's Day will include live music, a full bar stocked with Guinness and Bailey’s, Irish dancers, and more. Tickets are required.

🌸 Sunday, March 20: The National Cherry Blossom Festival officially kicks off! Sunday’s events include an opening ceremony, colorful porches, and a virtual run. Don your pink and don’t miss out.