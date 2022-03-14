11 mins ago - Things to Do

ARTECHOUSE debuts digital cherry blossoms

Paige Hopkins
An immersive digital cherry blossom experience.
Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

ARTECHOUSE debuted its latest cherry blossom-inspired exhibition called “PIXELBLOOM.”

Why it matters: The show takes viewers through an immersive art experience that surrounds them on all sides with digital cherry blossom art. 

To go along with the exhibition, the XR BAR has cherry blossom-themed drinks such as the cherry fusion with lemon, sweet cherry, mezcal, mint, sake, shochu, and edible taro and sake sushi.

The exhibition is open through May 30; most tickets are $25.

Paige's thought bubble: Don't skip the bar. The drinks are beautifully presented and very tasty.

Digital cherry blossoms.
Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
