ARTECHOUSE debuts digital cherry blossoms

ARTECHOUSE debuted its latest cherry blossom-inspired exhibition called “PIXELBLOOM.”

Why it matters: The show takes viewers through an immersive art experience that surrounds them on all sides with digital cherry blossom art.

To go along with the exhibition, the XR BAR has cherry blossom-themed drinks such as the cherry fusion with lemon, sweet cherry, mezcal, mint, sake, shochu, and edible taro and sake sushi.

The exhibition is open through May 30; most tickets are $25.

Paige's thought bubble: Don't skip the bar. The drinks are beautifully presented and very tasty.