Your D.C. weekend planner: March 11-13

There’s a lot to look forward to this weekend, including St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Women’s History Month, and the impending arrival of spring. Here’s how to celebrate:

🎨 Friday, March 11: Support a micro-grant program that funds women-owned businesses in D.C. The SHE DC pop-up opens Friday night at La Cosecha, featuring 100 pieces of art by local women artists. Proceeds from purchases go toward the grant program.

💐 Saturday, March 12: Usher in spring with the Asian Art Museum’s Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, which is opening a special display of flowers on Saturday. Through the end of the month, see tulips and hyacinths to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

☘️ Sunday, March 13: Head up to Baltimore to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery. Starting at 11am on Sunday, there will be traditional Irish music. You can also purchase a guided beer and food pairing in their Irish Village for $25.