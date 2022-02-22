DMV life expectancy varies

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CDC National Center for Health Statistics. Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

DMV residents live relatively long lives, according to data released by the CDC.

By the numbers: Virginians have the longest life expectancy of our region, with 79.1 years, which puts the commonwealth 18th nationally.

Marylanders have an average life expectancy of 78.5. Washingtonians, on average, live to be 78.

The data shows that American women tend to outlive men, a trend that held true in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The average U.S. male life expectancy is 76.3, and 81.4 for female life expectancy.

Of note: The data is from 2019, so pre-COVID. Overall U.S. life expectancy fell from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 in 2020.