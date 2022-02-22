25 mins ago - News

DMV life expectancy varies

Paige Hopkins
Data: CDC National Center for Health Statistics. Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

DMV residents live relatively long lives, according to data released by the CDC.

By the numbers: Virginians have the longest life expectancy of our region, with 79.1 years, which puts the commonwealth 18th nationally.

  • Marylanders have an average life expectancy of 78.5. Washingtonians, on average, live to be 78.

The data shows that American women tend to outlive men, a trend that held true in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The average U.S. male life expectancy is 76.3, and 81.4 for female life expectancy.

Of note: The data is from 2019, so pre-COVID. Overall U.S. life expectancy fell from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 in 2020.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more