DMV life expectancy varies
DMV residents live relatively long lives, according to data released by the CDC.
By the numbers: Virginians have the longest life expectancy of our region, with 79.1 years, which puts the commonwealth 18th nationally.
- Marylanders have an average life expectancy of 78.5. Washingtonians, on average, live to be 78.
The data shows that American women tend to outlive men, a trend that held true in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The average U.S. male life expectancy is 76.3, and 81.4 for female life expectancy.
Of note: The data is from 2019, so pre-COVID. Overall U.S. life expectancy fell from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 in 2020.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..