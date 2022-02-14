We hate Mondays, too. So here are three things to help beat the start-of-the-week blues.

🎵 Tuesday: Celebrate George Walker, D.C. native and the first Black composer to win a Pulitzer Prize for music, with a free performance by the National Symphony Orchestra. The concert at Howard University’s Cramton Auditorium honors music by Walker, who would have turned 100 this year.

💃🏽 Wednesday: Get your body moving at La Cosecha’s Tango Turns starting at 7pm. This lesson is for dancers who already have a few tango skills under their belt. Grab a partner, a ticket, and get dancing.

⛰️ Thursday: The National Geographic Museum is finally reopened. Snag a ticket to see one of two exhibits: the greatest wildlife photos by the magazine’s photographers or a look at the daring attempts to climb Mount Everest. Tickets are free through the end of the month.