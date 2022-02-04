Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The DMV has some exciting new businesses on the way. Here are a few highlights:

💅 GLOSSLAB: The membership-based nail salon will reportedly open its first D.C. location in Georgetown early this year. Also in the works are locations in Bethesda, Dupont Circle, and Union Market.

The nail studio has a long list of celebrity clients and prides itself in being hygiene-first.

🏳️‍🌈 As You Are Bar: The queer café and lounge is aiming to open its first brick-and-mortar location as early as this spring.

The bar owners have overcome a few recent obstacles, including reaching a noise and safety agreement with its soon-to-be neighbors in Barracks Row.

🐶 Bark Social: The premium social club for dogs already has a DMV location in Bethesda. But, it’s opening soon in Baltimore and is aiming to expand in the next few years with more locations in D.C. and northern Virginia and in other cities across the East Coast.

The unconventional dog park serves beer, wine, and coffee, and of course, dog treats.

👙 Savage X Fenty: Music mogul, makeup and skincare queen, and recently announced mom-to-be (!!) Rihanna will open one of the first brick-and-mortar Savage X Fenty stores in D.C.

The lingerie stores will be in a total of five U.S. cities opening sometime this year.