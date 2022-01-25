Cheer on the DMV's local Olympians

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Team USA yesterday released its full roster of 222 athletes participating in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Three Virginia athletes will have to hold it down for the DMV, as there aren’t any athletes from Maryland or the District competing this year (not including alternates).

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor: The bobsledder, who only started the sport in 2015, is from Powhatan. He also competed in the 2018 Winter Olympic games.

🐕 Fun fact: He’s also a physique competitor and loves Rottweilers.

Ashley Caldwell: The freestyle skier is a three-time Olympian from Ashburn.

🏄🏻‍♀️ Fun fact: Caldwell’s hobbies include sailing, surfing, scuba diving, and playing guitar.

Maame Biney: The 21-year old from Reston became in 2018 the first Black woman named to the U.S. Olympic speed skating team. She recently spoke with Vogue about her Olympic prep and her alter ego, Anna Digger.

🧪 Fun fact: She’s an aspiring chemical engineer.