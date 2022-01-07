3 (safer) ways to spend your weekend in D.C.

With Omicron surging around D.C., upgrade your plans with these virtual and outdoor events:

💻 Friday, Jan 7: Take a virtual visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture through this guided discussion about the achievements of individuals who have overcome injustice, with a focus on civil rights, sports, migration, and education. This 1pm discussion is limited to 50 guests.

🎷 Saturday, Jan. 8: Enjoy a free performance on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage – either in person or via livestream. Sin Miedo, a salsa orchestra, will make you want to dance with their Afro-Cuban rhythms. Reserve tickets or watch online.

🚯 Sunday, Jan. 9: In the days after the Capitol insurrection, a group of D.C. residents met to clean up trash left behind on Capitol Hill and kept meeting. Join them for their latest District Cleanup at 11am at Union Square. No equipment needed, although volunteers are invited to bring their own gloves and trash bags.