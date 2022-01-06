2 hours ago - News

D.C. AG cracks down on Craigslist COVID tests

Paige Hopkins
Illustration of a no symbol with a q-tip as the crossbar.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine's office is cracking down on unauthorized COVID test sellers on Craigslist and other similar websites.  

Why it matters: Unauthorized tests may be way overpriced, and could be fraudulent and or inaccurate.  

  • Reliable test options can be found at pharmacies, healthcare facilities, health departments, and other trusted institutions. 
  • D.C. recently added new at-home COVID test pickup and drop-off sites. The city offers free PCR and rapid tests.

Driving the news: The spread of the Omicron variant is driving up the need for tests, which presents an opportunity for scammers to profit off of resold tests.

Report unauthorized tests on the AG’s website.

