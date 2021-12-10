Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

WFT takes on rivals Cowboys as local teams hit hot streak

Our sports teams are on a roll, from the court to the gridiron.

The Washington Football Team battles arch-rival Dallas Cowboys with a playoff push at stake on Sunday.

The team is 6-6 entering a crucial final five games holding a playoff spot.

Coming off a win against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, head coach Ron Rivera credits clutch runs for powering the team’s success: “You've gotta learn to fall in love with the three-yard run,” he said, reports NBC Sports Washington.

The Wizards and college hoops are also hot right now.

The Wizards host the Utah Jazz tomorrow after a 119-116 OT win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

The team is fifth in the Eastern Conference and has offered star Bradley Beal a four-year, $181.5 million contract extension, but he’s yet to sign off.

The Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team is on top of the Big Ten conference with a three-game winning streak.

The No. 8 Terps travel to Columbia to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.

Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball team scored 100 points in a win over UMBC this week.

With a mixed 4-4 record so far, the Hoyas host longtime foe Syracuse on Saturday. The Hoyas begin Big East conference play on Dec. 22 at Providence.

DMV Dukes out there can cheer on James Madison University tomorrow night versus Radford.

For the first time ever, JMU’s men's hoops bested the University of Virginia on Tuesday, 52-49.

And on the ice, the Washington Capitals are flying high on top of their division.