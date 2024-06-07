55 mins ago - Real Estate

Plymouth home with "indoor treehouse" hideout lists for $969,000

A three season porch with timber beams.

Photo: Stainless Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Dave Lilja with Think Minnesota Realty

This unique Plymouth rambler with an indoor treehouse and slide is on the market for the first time in over 25 years.

Why we love it: The space brings the serene forest setting inside, with a massive timber-framed three-season porch with beams strong enough to hang a bed and a hand-carved wood slide for exiting the small treehouse hideout.

  • The home sits on 2.69 rolling acres that include a creek, over 20 species of trees, and an organic edible garden.

Plus: There's a separate, screened-in structure tall enough for a ladder and a spot for a twin-sized bed.

  • And did we mention there's a sauna in the basement?

Layout: The 2,859-square-foot home is at the end of a dead-end street and has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage.

Indoor features: Screened-in three-season porch, vaulted ceilings, finished basement, fireplaces, breakfast nook, slide, sauna.

Exterior features: Landscaped backyard, garden, forest setting, creek, detached screened-in porch.

Take a look around...

The exterior of a brick rambler house
A three-season screened in porch with timber beams and vaulted ceilings.
Another view of the screened-in porch.
A dining room with a long wood table.
A wooden slide in the dining room.
A kitchen with silver appliances and wood cabinets.
A bedroom with white furniture.
A bedroom in a basement.
A pink and green bathroom.
A basement sauna.
A screened-in porch with ladder leading to a bed.
A big green backyard.
The rear view of a rambler.

All photos by Stainless Real Estate Photography, courtesy of Dave Lilja with Think Minnesota Realty.

