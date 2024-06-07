Plymouth home with "indoor treehouse" hideout lists for $969,000

Why we love it: The space brings the serene forest setting inside, with a massive timber-framed three-season porch with beams strong enough to hang a bed and a hand-carved wood slide for exiting the small treehouse hideout.
The home sits on 2.69 rolling acres that include a creek, over 20 species of trees, and an organic edible garden.
Plus: There's a separate, screened-in structure tall enough for a ladder and a spot for a twin-sized bed.
And did we mention there's a sauna in the basement?
Layout: The 2,859-square-foot home is at the end of a dead-end street and has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage.