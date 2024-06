There were more than 5,800 dog attacks on postal workers nationwide in 2023. Image courtesy of USPS

The Twin Cities' bad dogs went after enough mail carriers to land Minneapolis on the U.S. Postal Service's list of cities with the most dog attacks. By the numbers: There were 27 dog attacks on mail carriers at Minneapolis addresses in 2023 — the 15th-highest total in the nation. St. Paul landed just off USPS' Top 20 list with 13 bites, ranking the city 25th.

The fine print: You're not off the hook, Bloomington, Coon Rapids, or Plymouth dog owners! You probably have a Minneapolis address, so your pups might be included in these snippy statistics.

Why it matters: In addition to causing injuries, dog bites are a big liability. If your pup injures a mail carrier, the average homeowner's insurance claim is around $58,000.

Zoom out: Los Angeles topped the list with 65 dog attacks in 2023, followed by Houston (56), Chicago (48), St. Louis (46), and Cleveland (44).