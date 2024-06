Catch up fast: Current owner Glen Taylor in late March called off a deal to sell the teams to A-Rod and Lore that had been in the works for three years.

Taylor said the two had missed a deadline on a $600 million payment that would have given them an 80% controlling stake.

The Athletic reports, citing unnamed sources, that Bloomberg's investment would be for a portion of a $300 million payment needed to buy the final 20%, which would completely clear Taylor from the picture.

Reality check: Bloomberg's investment may be moot unless an arbitration board, which is hearing the dispute, sides with Lore and A-Rod.

That could take most of the summer to resolve, according to The Athletic. A deal would also need to be approved by the NBA's board of governors.

The intrigue: Rodriguez told sports blogger David Shama recently that he's eyeing land near the Minneapolis Farmers Market for a new arena.

The Athletic reports that the group is developing plans for a privately financed arena in Minneapolis to open as soon as 2031.

What we're hearing: The most crucial piece of land near the Farmers Market is an eight-acre, two-building industrial complex owned by a trust of the late Bob Salmen.

Salmen's brother, Mike, told Axios Thursday that the A-Rod/Lore group has not approached his family about the site: "We haven't heard anything from anybody."

Salmen's buildings have long-term leases with an event center and Minneapolis Public Schools, he said.

"They would probably have to pay our tenant something to leave."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a new comment from Mike Salmen.