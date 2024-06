🗳️ Today is the deadline to file to run for federal, state, or county offices this year. (Info)

What we're watching: Retirement announcements and unexpected candidates jumping in at the last minute.

🚓 The mother of slain Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell said in an interview that her son "loved helping people." (MPR News)

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has found the bodies of both Twin Cities canoeists who went missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. (Northern News Now)

🪩 '80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper's "The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour" will stop at Target Center on Dec. 4. (Rolling Stone)