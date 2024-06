For hikers who don't mind busting out of their I-494/694 bubble, Axios readers had more suggestions:

In Yan Teopa,, a limestone arch in Frontenac State Park just east of Red Wing. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

Frontenac State Park, Frontenac β€” Perched on a river bluff along the north end of Lake Pepin, the park features trails winding down the bluff to the water, fields of wildflowers and a limestone arch.

β€” Perched on a river bluff along the north end of Lake Pepin, the park features trails winding down the bluff to the water, fields of wildflowers and a limestone arch. Devil's Kettle Falls, Magney State Park, Grand Marais β€” Jennifer L. said the hike to the waterfall that disappears into a mysterious hole in the rock "isn't for the faint of heart, but … being that it's so far up the shore, it's not as crowded as Tettegouche or Gooseberry."

β€” Jennifer L. said the hike to the waterfall that disappears into a mysterious hole in the rock "isn't for the faint of heart, but … being that it's so far up the shore, it's not as crowded as Tettegouche or Gooseberry." Temperance River State Park, Schroeder β€” There are too many North Shore destinations to list here, but Duke S. offered this suggestion "if you want multiple waterfalls and photo highlights."