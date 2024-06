No separate sleeping area, no problem in this 367-square-foot St. Paul studio.

The condo owner, Victoria Fritz, slumbers under a platform that doubles as a Thanksgiving buffet-sized dining table.

What they're saying: "My original plan was to slide my bed under it, and slide it out to sleep. But it was 2021 and IKEA didn't have the bed in stock that I wanted," Fritz tells Axios.

Family members helped build the platform, which allows her enough space to sit up, but not stand.

Fritz also renovated her bathroom with built-in shelves, a chandelier and eye-catching wallpaper, among other upgrades.