Revamped Mill District loft overlooking Stone Arch Bridge lists for $2.5 million

A large brick condo building.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Beth Andrews with Coldwell Banker Realty.

This spacious loft overlooking the Stone Arch Bridge with an enormous private patio is now on the market.

Why we love it: Its 2018 redesign kept original details like exposed limestone brick but transformed the two-story corner unit into a loft-like space with soaring ceilings and oversized windows showing off downtown Minneapolis views.

  • Plus: Though the condo is steps from Mill District amenities, it feels secluded — owners have their own private entrance and a 1,000-square-foot stone patio with walls that hide it from street view.

Layout: The 2,890-square-foot condominium has one bedroom, three bathrooms, and four garage spots.

Interior features: Exposed brick, large gas fireplace, high ceilings, new windows, kitchen island with cooktop, walk-in closet, double shower.

Exterior features: Private entrance, patio, underground heated garage, electric vehicle charger.

Take a look around...

A loft with exposed brick walls and a large gas fireplace.
A loft with exposed brick and a large dining room table with chairs.
A loft with exposed brick and gray couches.
A kitchen with wood walls and white cabinets.
A hallway with high ceilings.
A bedroom with brick walls, a white bed and three large windows.
A white bed with shelving behind it.
A livinng room area with couches and chairs.
A large stone patio on a sunny day with outdoor furniture.

All photos by Spacecrafting, courtesy of Beth Andrews with Coldwell Banker Realty.

