Revamped Mill District loft overlooking Stone Arch Bridge lists for $2.5 million

Why we love it: Its 2018 redesign kept original details like exposed limestone brick but transformed the two-story corner unit into a loft-like space with soaring ceilings and oversized windows showing off downtown Minneapolis views.
Plus: Though the condo is steps from Mill District amenities, it feels secluded — owners have their own private entrance and a 1,000-square-foot stone patio with walls that hide it from street view.
Layout: The 2,890-square-foot condominium has one bedroom, three bathrooms, and four garage spots.
Interior features: Exposed brick, large gas fireplace, high ceilings, new windows, kitchen island with cooktop, walk-in closet, double shower.