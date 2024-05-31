Revamped Mill District loft overlooking Stone Arch Bridge lists for $2.5 million

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Beth Andrews with Coldwell Banker Realty.

This spacious loft overlooking the Stone Arch Bridge with an enormous private patio is now on the market. Located at 117 Portland Ave, it's listed for $2.5 million. Why we love it: Its 2018 redesign kept original details like exposed limestone brick but transformed the two-story corner unit into a loft-like space with soaring ceilings and oversized windows showing off downtown Minneapolis views. Plus: Though the condo is steps from Mill District amenities, it feels secluded — owners have their own private entrance and a 1,000-square-foot stone patio with walls that hide it from street view.

Layout: The 2,890-square-foot condominium has one bedroom, three bathrooms, and four garage spots.

Interior features: Exposed brick, large gas fireplace, high ceilings, new windows, kitchen island with cooktop, walk-in closet, double shower.

Exterior features: Private entrance, patio, underground heated garage, electric vehicle charger.

All photos by Spacecrafting, courtesy of Beth Andrews with Coldwell Banker Realty.