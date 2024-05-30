▶️ Streaming guide

Here are the new movies and shows that are coming to Netflix, Paramount+ and more streaming services the first weekend of June.

What we're watching: Jeremy Renner returns as "mayor" of Kingstown, a puppeteer spirals in a gritty thriller, and we learn about the visionary behind characters like Kermit the Frog and Big Bird.

Max's pick of the week

"Mayor of Kingstown" season 3 available Sunday on Paramount+

State of play: A series of explosions puts the citizens of Kingstown in a frenzy, and the pressure to stop a drug war and keep the peace heats up for Mike McLusky, played by Oscar-nominee Jeremy Renner.

Driving the news: Renner filmed this season while recovering from a snow plow accident where the actor broke 38 bones.

Don't miss these

"Eric" available now on Netflix

The intrigue: Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this limited series about a puppeteer in '80s New York trying to cope when his 9-year old son disappears while walking to school.

What they're saying: "This is a story about people finding their home," Cumberbatch said.

"Whether it's a child, a homeless person, a gay Black cop, a wife in an unhappy marriage, or even Eric on the show, it's all about finding a place."

"Jim Henson: Idea Man" available tomorrow on Disney+

The vibe: Academy Award winner Ron Howard directs this documentary about the life and career of Muppets creator Jim Henson.

Behind the scenes: The film features new interviews with Henson's closest colleagues and children, as well as never-before-seen materials from his personal archives.

More to watch

"Camden" on Hulu

This iconic neighborhood in the heart of London is the subject of a documentary featuring Dua Lipa, Boy George, Mark Ronson and Questlove. Available now

"Frog and Toad" season 2 on Apple TV+

After being nominated for a Children's and Family Emmy award, the cartoon based on Arnold Lobel's book series returns. Available tomorrow

"Ren Faire" on Max

This new three-part documentary showcases the power struggle to take over the Texas Renaissance Festival. Available Sunday

"Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" on Netflix

The story of a cult masquerading as a management company for TikTok dancers is uncovered in this new documentary. Available now

"Couples Therapy" season 4 on Paramount+

Dr. Orna Guralnik returns to guide four new couples through power struggles, resentments, conflicts, family issues and mental health crises. Available tomorrow

The fine print: A Showtime subscription is required to stream the show on either platform.

More new titles