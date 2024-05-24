1 hour ago - News

The Spoon: News about wolves that don't play basketball

🏚 A new owner has emerged for the long-vacant Rudolph's Bar-B-Que building on Minneapolis' South Lyndale Avenue. He's hoping to lease it to a bar or restaurant. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)

⚖️ Minnesota's Keith Ellison is one of 30 attorneys general to sign onto a federal anti-trust lawsuit against Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation, alleging it has monopolized live entertainment. (KARE 11/Associated Press)

  • Live National called the lawsuit a PR move and noted most service fees on tickets go to venues.

🐺 A state-funded research project uses GPS and cameras to capture how Minnesota wolves behave and hunt in the summer, a time when they were previously hard to track. One discovery: They like to catch fish. (Star Tribune)

