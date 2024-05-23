1 very good (DNR) doggo to go

Meet Bolt, one of three four-legged members of the Department of Natural Resources zebra mussel detection squad.

Why it matters: The fingernail-sized mollusks can do serious damage to lakes, pipes, bridges, and docks.

Removing them once they populate can cost tens of thousands of dollars or more.

State of the problem: DNR says zebra mussels have already been found in more than 300 bodies of water here.

How Bolt helps: Bolt and his furry colleagues on the K9 unit have been trained to sniff out the mussels on boats before they launch into an uncontaminated body of water.

That way, boat owners can clean and drain the invasive species from their vessels before it's too late.

Between the lines: The dogs, which cost the state about $10,000 a year a piece, also assist in search-and-rescue operations.

Two others also help DNR catch poachers and track down other fishing and hunting violations.

What we're watching: DNR is working on adding three more canines to the unit, Lt. Phil Mohs told reporters last week.

Watch: Bolt in action during last week's demo at Lake Phalen.