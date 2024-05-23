1 very good (DNR) doggo to go
Meet Bolt, one of three four-legged members of the Department of Natural Resources zebra mussel detection squad.
Why it matters: The fingernail-sized mollusks can do serious damage to lakes, pipes, bridges, and docks.
- Removing them once they populate can cost tens of thousands of dollars or more.
State of the problem: DNR says zebra mussels have already been found in more than 300 bodies of water here.
How Bolt helps: Bolt and his furry colleagues on the K9 unit have been trained to sniff out the mussels on boats before they launch into an uncontaminated body of water.
- That way, boat owners can clean and drain the invasive species from their vessels before it's too late.
Between the lines: The dogs, which cost the state about $10,000 a year a piece, also assist in search-and-rescue operations.
- Two others also help DNR catch poachers and track down other fishing and hunting violations.
What we're watching: DNR is working on adding three more canines to the unit, Lt. Phil Mohs told reporters last week.
Watch: Bolt in action during last week's demo at Lake Phalen.
