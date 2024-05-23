15 mins ago - News

1 very good (DNR) doggo to go

headshot
black dog in front of a boat

Bolt poses in front of a boat. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

Meet Bolt, one of three four-legged members of the Department of Natural Resources zebra mussel detection squad.

Why it matters: The fingernail-sized mollusks can do serious damage to lakes, pipes, bridges, and docks.

  • Removing them once they populate can cost tens of thousands of dollars or more.

State of the problem: DNR says zebra mussels have already been found in more than 300 bodies of water here.

How Bolt helps: Bolt and his furry colleagues on the K9 unit have been trained to sniff out the mussels on boats before they launch into an uncontaminated body of water.

  • That way, boat owners can clean and drain the invasive species from their vessels before it's too late.

Between the lines: The dogs, which cost the state about $10,000 a year a piece, also assist in search-and-rescue operations.

  • Two others also help DNR catch poachers and track down other fishing and hunting violations.

What we're watching: DNR is working on adding three more canines to the unit, Lt. Phil Mohs told reporters last week.

Watch: Bolt in action during last week's demo at Lake Phalen.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Twin Cities in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more