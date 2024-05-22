The Spoon: New complaint against Chauvin

⚖️ A new federal lawsuit alleges former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force during a January 2020 arrest. (KARE 11)

🏒 PWHL Minnesota beat Boston 3-0 in Game 2 to even the best-of-five series for the new women's hockey league's championship trophy, the Walter Cup. (Star Tribune)

🅿️ A new Minnesota law will prevent cars from being towed solely because their owner has too many unpaid parking tickets. (MinnPost)

🔌 Xcel Energy plans to adopt a "dynamic pricing" model which would make electricity more expensive during hours of typical peak demand. (Star Tribune)

📰 The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported its publisher, Kathy Robideau, will step down.