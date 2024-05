🎤 Justin Timberlake's latest tour added a Halloween stop in St. Paul. (Axios)

🎯 Target is cutting prices on 5,000 items as it caters to inflation-weary shoppers. (Associated Press)

🏢 WeWork, which is under bankruptcy protection, will retain leases for its two Minneapolis offices in Capella Tower and The Nordic, but will shrink the size of them. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)