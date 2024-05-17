May 17, 2024 - Real Estate

Secluded Wayzata home with heated greenhouse lists for $699,900

A photo of a one-and-a-half story home with a red roof.

Photo: VHT, courtesy of Jessi Rao with RE/MAX Results

This Wayzata home with forest views and a heated greenhouse is now on the market.

Why we love it: Vaulted ceilings and multiple sliding glass doors bring in natural light and make the space feel open and airy, while a spacious deck overlooks the wooded backyard with its own private pond.

Layout: The 2,969-square-foot house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car attached garage.

Interior features: Open floor plan, high ceilings, walk-in closet, window alcove, spiral staircase, finished basement, heated storage.

Exterior features: Raised deck, heated greenhouse, landscaped front yard, pond, forest views.

Take a look around...

A photo of a living room with high vaulted ceilings.
A different angle of the living room with a table.
A kitchen with wood cabinets and green backsplash.
A bedroom with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings.
A bathroom with vaulted ceilings and a large shower.
A large glass greenhouse.
A back deck overlooking a lush green backyard.
The back of a gray and white home.

All photos by VHT, courtesy of Jessi Rao with RE/MAX Results.

