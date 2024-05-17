Secluded Wayzata home with heated greenhouse lists for $699,900

Twin Cities
This Wayzata home with forest views and a heated greenhouse is now on the market.
Why we love it: Vaulted ceilings and multiple sliding glass doors bring in natural light and make the space feel open and airy, while a spacious deck overlooks the wooded backyard with its own private pond.
Layout: The 2,969-square-foot house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car attached garage.
Interior features: Open floor plan, high ceilings, walk-in closet, window alcove, spiral staircase, finished basement, heated storage.
Exterior features: Raised deck, heated greenhouse, landscaped front yard, pond, forest views.
