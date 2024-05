The Spoon: The struggle to climb the income ladder

πŸ“Š Income stagnation is widespread in Minnesota according to new data that show residents are among those least likely to move out of their current bracket. (Star Tribune)

🚘 Outside of most prominent groups in Minnesota's rideshare debate, drivers are divided about proposed statewide minimum pay rates. (Minnesota Reformer)

🎭 The Guthrie Theater reported a $3.8 million deficit last year, the largest in the history of the famed regional arts institution. (Star Tribune)

πŸ—³οΈ Former President Trump comes to Minnesota tonight to raise cash for the state Republican Party. (Background via Axios)

πŸŽ‚ Wuollet Bakery was evicted from another suburban location, this time in Hastings, amid another dispute over unpaid rent. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)