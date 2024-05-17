May 17, 2024 - News

The Spoon: The struggle to climb the income ladder

Illustration of a pattern of the Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture in Minneapolis.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

📊 Income stagnation is widespread in Minnesota according to new data that show residents are among those least likely to move out of their current bracket. (Star Tribune)

🚘 Outside of most prominent groups in Minnesota's rideshare debate, drivers are divided about proposed statewide minimum pay rates. (Minnesota Reformer)

🎭 The Guthrie Theater reported a $3.8 million deficit last year, the largest in the history of the famed regional arts institution. (Star Tribune)

🗳️ Former President Trump comes to Minnesota tonight to raise cash for the state Republican Party. (Background via Axios)

🎂 Wuollet Bakery was evicted from another suburban location, this time in Hastings, amid another dispute over unpaid rent. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)

