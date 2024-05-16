The Spoon: London calling Vikings and Aaron Rodgers

💻 Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a bill adding new financial and legal protections for "kidfluencers" featured in money-making social media accounts.

The law bars children under 14 from creating paid social media content and requires that profits from parent-driven accounts that heavily feature minors be reserved for the kids. (MPR News)

🏈 The Vikings will play Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in London on Oct. 6. Their full schedule was released last night. (ESPN)

🚨 PWHL Minnesota's Claire Butorac scored in double-OT to force a decisive Game 5 in her team's playoff series against Toronto. (Video via Bally Sports on X)

☕️ Oh Crêpe! is opening in the former Caribou Coffee spot at 44th and France Avenue in Edina. (Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal)

⚖️ Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan pleaded not guilty to charges related to the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II last summer. His trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 9. (FOX9)

🗳️ Former President Trump told KSTP he thinks he has a "really good shot" at winning Minnesota, four years after losing the state to Biden by 7 percentage points. (KSTP)