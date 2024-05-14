The Spoon: Feds help Bloomington chipmaker expand

💾 A Biden administration official was in Bloomington to announce up to $120 million in new federal funding for Polar Semiconductor. The manufacturer plans to use the money to double its chip output. (MPR News)

🗳️ Voters in the west metro today will pick a Hennepin County commissioner to fill the District 6 vacancy. (See the district/Find your polling place)

State Rep. Heather Edelson and businesswoman Marisa Simonetti, both of Edina, are on the ballot for today's special election.

🥪 Mourners including Gov. Tim Walz gathered last week to remember the beloved proprietor of Sammy's Avenue Eatery in North Minneapolis. (Spokesman-Recorder)

⏰ The House postponed its planned Equal Rights Amendment vote after spending seven hours debating the final version of a separate bill banning "junk fees." (Session Daily)