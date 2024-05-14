The Spoon: Feds help Bloomington chipmaker expand Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
💾 A Biden administration official was in Bloomington to announce up to $120 million in new federal funding for Polar Semiconductor. The manufacturer plans to use the money to double its chip output. (MPR News)

🗳️ Voters in the west metro today will pick a Hennepin County commissioner to fill the District 6 vacancy. (See the district/ Find your polling place)

State Rep. Heather Edelson and businesswoman Marisa Simonetti, both of Edina, are on the ballot for today's special election.

🥪 Mourners including Gov. Tim Walz gathered last week to remember the beloved proprietor of Sammy's Avenue Eatery in North Minneapolis. (Spokesman-Recorder)

⏰ The House postponed its planned Equal Rights Amendment vote after spending seven hours debating the final version of a separate bill banning "junk fees." (Session Daily)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.
🌱
