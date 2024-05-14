Restaurant Roundup: Wayzata's Wuollet Bakery evicted, The Painted Turtle reopens, El Sazon expands

Wuollet Bakery in Wayzata will be "closed for the foreseeable future," Wayzata.com reports.

A sign on the chain bakery's door indicates it was evicted.

🌮 El Sazon, the gas station taco stand that opened an additional full-service restaurant last year, is expanding once again.

Xelas by El Sazon will open in Stillwater this fall serving Guatemalan-Mexican cuisine, according to its social media.

👋 Attention, park restaurant fans: Bread & Pickle at Lake Harriet is now open, and The Painted Turtle at Lake Nokomis is coming back on May 20.

The latter will have a limited menu due to construction; it's adding covered outdoor seating to be able to serve beer and wine in the future, per its website.

🍸 Stepchld owner Kamal Mohamed and Dampfwerk Distillery's Bridgit Loeffelholz are teaming up to open the cocktail bar Wildchld this summer. It will serve as the sister restaurant to Stepchld and open next door, per its social media.

🥤 St. Paul's Bom Día Treats is expanding into North Loop later this month. The new spot will open on May 25 and serve açai bowls, Colombian coffee, smoothies, and juices.