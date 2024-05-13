The Spoon: Water water everywhere
🌊 Members of Bloomington's Sustainability Commission say they have "significant concerns" about how much energy and water a planned water park at the Mall of America will use. (Star Tribune)
- Backers of the project, which is getting public financing, say they're doing what they can to prioritize sustainability.
🏝 Otter Tail County is weighing more restrictions on vacation rentals, including a limit on how many guests can stay in a home. (MPR News)
🏆 The Gophers women's track and field team won the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championship yesterday. (Sports Illustrated)
