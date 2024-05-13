2 hours ago - News

The Spoon: Water water everywhere

headshot
Illustration of a spoonful of Axios logos.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🌊 Members of Bloomington's Sustainability Commission say they have "significant concerns" about how much energy and water a planned water park at the Mall of America will use. (Star Tribune)

  • Backers of the project, which is getting public financing, say they're doing what they can to prioritize sustainability.

🏝 Otter Tail County is weighing more restrictions on vacation rentals, including a limit on how many guests can stay in a home. (MPR News)

🏆 The Gophers women's track and field team won the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championship yesterday. (Sports Illustrated)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Twin Cities in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more