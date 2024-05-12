Friend-ly advice

We asked Slock, Lewis and Axios readers for their best advice for Twin Cities newcomers looking to make new friends.
Here are their tips — along with a few of our own:
🧭 Seek out another newcomer's guidance, Lewis said — preferably "somebody who went though the experience you're going through within the last few years." Their advice is more likely to be relevant to you.
Even better, find someone similar to you. Newcomers' experiences tend to vary by age, marital status and identity.
🏘 Find a newcomer-rich area. If you can't live there, become a regular in the neighborhoods that serve as the Twin Cities' melting pots.
You're more likely to run into others looking for new social connections.
📲 Social networking platforms like Meetup — where Break the Bubble lists events — are good places to peruse.
Axios reader JoAnn H. also recommends joining Facebook groups to "meet like-minded folks."
⛹️ Join a rec sportsleague. Reader Robert F. picked kickball: "Lots of sitting-around time and then mandatory bar trips afterwards. All abilities were welcome (and we were all terrible)."