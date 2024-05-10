Stat du jour: The Fishing Opener is here
Anglers across the state will drop a line during this weekend's Minnesota Fishing Opener.
The big picture: About 1.4 million Minnesotans will get a fishing license this year, Gov. Tim Walz said as he and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan purchased their own last week.
- That puts the state in the top five nationwide for the number of people who fish, Walz said.
Catch up fast: The Governor's Fishing Opener, which always falls two weeks before the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, has been on the books since the 1940s.
- This year's event will take place in Lake City.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that 1.4 million Minnesotans will get a fishing license this year.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more