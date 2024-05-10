Stat du jour: The Fishing Opener is here

Anglers across the state will drop a line during this weekend's Minnesota Fishing Opener.

The big picture: About 1.4 million Minnesotans will get a fishing license this year, Gov. Tim Walz said as he and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan purchased their own last week.

That puts the state in the top five nationwide for the number of people who fish, Walz said.

Catch up fast: The Governor's Fishing Opener, which always falls two weeks before the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, has been on the books since the 1940s.

This year's event will take place in Lake City.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that 1.4 million Minnesotans will get a fishing license this year.