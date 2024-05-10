6 hours ago - News

Stat du jour: The Fishing Opener is here

headshot
a boat on a lake through the trees

Photo: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Anglers across the state will drop a line during this weekend's Minnesota Fishing Opener.

The big picture: About 1.4 million Minnesotans will get a fishing license this year, Gov. Tim Walz said as he and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan purchased their own last week.

  • That puts the state in the top five nationwide for the number of people who fish, Walz said.

Catch up fast: The Governor's Fishing Opener, which always falls two weeks before the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, has been on the books since the 1940s.

  • This year's event will take place in Lake City.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to  reflect that 1.4 million Minnesotans will get a fishing license this year.

